JAG Nevada Students Present $500 Check to Opportunity Village on May 31

Las Vegas High School students in the JAG Nevada program visited Opportunity Village and presented the organization with a $500 check.Las Vegas High School students in the JAG Nevada program (Jobs for America’s Graduates – Nevada) visited Opportunity Village and presented the organization with a $500 check. Opportunity Village clients and President & CEO Bob Brown were on hand to accept the check from the students and JAG Nevada Director of Data and Program Administration Michele Cody.

“JAG students receive support from the community throughout the year to assist with getting them on the right track to graduate and prepare them for a career after high school,” said Michele Cody. “This time, they decided they wanted to give back to their community, so they chose Opportunity Village to thank them for everything they do and the families they help every single day.”

This donation comes as a result of the “pay it forward” lesson in which the Las Vegas High School JAG Specialist Christina Sa taught her students how to give back on an individual level. The purpose of the process was to teach them social awareness and the importance of giving back to their community.

About JAG Nevada

JAG Nevada is a highly effective dropout intervention and work readiness program. Our mission is to ensure our students Graduate Work Ready. Through our program, high risk students graduate not only on time, but prepared for life after high school and equipped with the practical skills necessary to be successful in the workplace, or to enroll in post-secondary education or the military. Currently serving over 2,500 Nevada high school students in 43 high schools in 12 Nevada counties, JAG Nevada was launched by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval in bipartisan partnership with the Nevada State Legislature to help increase Nevada’s high school graduation rates. For more information, please visit www.jagnv.org.

