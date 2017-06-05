Nevada Business Magazine

Full Moon Paddleboard & More on June 7 and 9, July 2 and More

Lake Las Vegas Water Sports offers several ways to enjoy the full moon with paddleboarding, kayaking, tandem kayaking and electric pedal boats.

For a fun and different way to enjoy the full moon, there are still opportunities for this month’s “Full Moon” water activities on the 320-acre private lake at the Lake Las Vegas master planned community. Options include paddleboarding, kayaking, tandem kayaking and/or electric pedal boats starting at $50 per person on Wednesday, June 7 and/or Friday, June 9. There is also availability to participate by bringing your own kayak or stand-up paddleboard for $35 per person. Participants will receive LED neon lights and glow sticks.

The two-hour Full Moon events take place from the beach at the community’s Reflection Bay Country Club. Participants must arrive at 7 p.m. for check-in and to get their watercraft for the 7:15 p.m. start. Reflection Bay is located at 75 Montelago Blvd. Lake Las Vegas can be conveniently accessed off the Galleria Parkway exit and I-515/ U.S. 95 or off E. Lake Mead Parkway east of Boulder Highway.

These evening water activities also will be offered during the Independence Day fireworks on Sunday, July 2 at the community. Special event pricing will be $75 for paddleboarding and kayaking, $100 for tandem kayaking, $135 for the electric pedal boats, and $50 if you bring your own kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

Reservations are required. To reserve space and learn about future Full Moon dates, visit www.lakelasvegaswatersports or call (702) 600-9860.

The Full Moon water programs are operated by Lake Las Vegas Water Sports. Other water sport and watercraft activities include cable wakeboard, flyboard, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, pedal boats, and the La Contessa yacht. Rentals and lessons are available throughout the year at www.lakelasvegaswatersports.com.

