CSN Receives New STEM Grant from the Governor’s Office to Develop New Unmanned Aviation System Focus

LAS VEGAS – The College of Southern Nevada is developing a new discipline in unmanned aviation systems, thanks to a grant from the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

The $195,924.88 grant, announced this month, helps cover the cost of equipment and supplies needed to fund the program.

Governor Brian Sandoval has identified the unmanned aerial vehicle industry as one of the keys to diversifying Nevada’s economy. Commercial applications of unmanned aviation systems, commonly referred to as drones, are expected to expand as much as tenfold in the next five years, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration. CSN’s will be the first such discipline available as an associate degree in southern Nevada.

CSN is offering a related course this summer in which students will be given the opportunity to build their own unmanned aerial vehicles, program them, fly them – and repair them.

The college expects to launch the full degree discipline in the fall of 2018 within its existing engineering technology department. It will combine coursework from aviation, computer information technology and engineering technology. It is being developed in close consultation with industry leaders and experts.

“Our students can expect to graduate with the full array of knowledge necessary to enjoy fulfilling careers focused on unmanned aviation systems,” said Arthur Eggers, CSN Engineering Technology lead instructor. “They will learn much more than how to fly these vehicles. Courses will cover a variety of topics, including repair, programming, safety regulations, videography and more.”

Students enrolled in the discipline will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in electrical engineering with a focus in unmanned aviation systems. The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities would have to approve it before it is implemented.