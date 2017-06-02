Nevada Business Magazine

Colliers International – Las Vegas Raises $115,000 at 23rd Annual Links for Life Charity Golf Tournament

Colliers International announced the company’s 23rd Annual Links for Life Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $115,000 for children’s charities.
Mike Mixer, Executive Managing Director of Colliers International – Las Vegas announced the company’s 23rd Annual Links for Life Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $115,000 for various children’s charities in Southern Nevada.

This year’s event was held on May 17 at the Las Vegas Country Club. Benefactors from across Southern Nevada had an enjoyable day on the course while raising critical funds for some of the community’s most vulnerable children.

“We always look forward to this tournament,” Mixer said. “There are so many important charities in Las Vegas that are doing incredible work to benefit children in our community. We’re proud to support their efforts and missions with Links for Life.”

Sponsors for the 23rd Annual Links for Life Charity Golf Tournament included: Majestic Realty, Panattoni, Remington Nevada, Swenson, First American Title Company, Fidelity National Title Group, Integrated Landscape Management, Nevada Title Company, Gaudin Porsche of Las Vegas, Findlay Automotive Group, MCA Realty, The Industrial Team of De Lew & Pancirov, Meadows Bank, Vegas Inc, Burke Construction Group, Nevada General Construction, Ethos Three Architecture, Denali Builders, Prologis, the Liquor Outlet, Burnett Haase Construction, Centra, Saber Security, Brandise Construction Co., The OGDEN Foundation, SIGNCO Digital Color Imaging, Worthe Hanson & Worthe, and Tradewinds Construction.

The Links for Life Foundation is corporately sponsored by Colliers International. Since inception in 1995, Links for Life has contributed more than $2.7 million to local children’s charities including Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, Three Square Food Bank, and Create a Change Now.

While the Links for Life Foundation hosts other fundraising events throughout the year that include dinners and poker tournaments, the annual Links for Life Charity Golf Tournament remains the foundation’s largest source of funding.

For more information about Links for Life, please visit www.linksforlifefoundation.org/Nevada.

