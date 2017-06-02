An affordable option for private air travel… Cirrus Aviation Services Adds Phenom 100 to Fleet Sleek light aircraft offers new opportunities in price and convenience.

LAS VEGAS – Cirrus Aviation Services continues to mark dramatic company growth by adding the Phenom 100 to its ever-expanding fleet. With performance standards that are nothing short of phenomenal, the four-seat light aircraft features a spacious cabin and luxury services with flights as low as $3,500.

“Yes, that price is correct,” says Greg Woods, president of Cirrus Aviation Services. “We think it will be a great way to introduce private jet travel to those who have considered it in the past, but wanted expanded options with a more affordable price point.”

New Cirrus Aviation jet packs phenomenal power

Bearing the mark of a winning trifecta of engineers, the Phenom 100 was manufactured by Embraer in collaboration with Pratt & Whitney and BMW. The team set out to design a nimble jet that would accommodate a small passenger count and shorter flights. The project produced a 10,472-pound jet that can travel 1,178 nautical miles.

With an exterior length of just under 42 feet, the Phenom 100 can fly into smaller municipal and regional airports typically accustomed to hosting pistons and turboprops. Cirrus Aviation customers will now have access to more airports, adding to the convenience that makes flying private an appealing alternative to the crowds, lines and delays that often plague commercial airports.

The Phenom 100 carries substantial power for its size. Twin engines combine to deliver 3,390 lbf of thrust, nearly 400 lbf more than similar jets of its size. The engines make it easy to effectively take off and land on short runways. They produce a climb rate of more than 3,000 feet per minute, ensuring the aircraft can reach its typical cruising altitude of 41,000 feet quickly and comfortably.

The Phenom 100 features a phenomenal interior. The Phenom 100 stands 14.44 feet tall with a wingspan of a little more than 40 feet. It also features:

A cabin length of 10.99 feet

A cabin width of 5.09 feet

A cabin height of 4.92 feet

Room for 70 cubic feet of luggage

Comfortable leather seats

Coffee service

XM Satellite Radio

The Phenom 100 joins the impressive aircraft already part of the Cirrus Aviation fleet.

Beechjet 400 (seating up to seven passengers)

Learjet 60 (two aircraft, seating up to seven passengers each)

Cessna Citation (seating up to eight passengers)

Learjet 45XR (seating up to eight passengers)

Challenger 604 (two aircraft, seating up to 10 passengers each)

Woods says Cirrus Aviation will continue to expand its operations with new routes and aircraft in the upcoming months. “The Phenom 100 is a major part of those plans,” he adds. “With flexibility in both travel and price, it produces new options for our growing customer base.”

Cirrus Aviation Services recently received a Platinum rating for safety by ARGUS International, the highest award from the respected third-party agency. For more information or to book a private charter flight on the Phenom 100, contact Cirrus Aviation at 702-472-9714 or visit www.cirrusav.com.

