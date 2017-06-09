B&P Announces Three New Hires

B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations recently added three new employees to its creative and public relations teams.

An industry veteran Bruce Logan has been hired as the agency’s creative director, and former B&P staffer Chris Smith rejoins the team as a copy writer and broadcast producer.

Prior to joining B&P, Logan did freelance work in Los Angeles, managing, developing and producing advertising for a variety of clients including Hallmark, DISH Network, American Cancer Society, Dignity Health and Salvation Army, just to name a few. Logan is passionate about great ideas, collaboration, proven results, lasting relationships and surrounding himself with like-minded people.

He also is an award-winning creative director. His work has been recognized by The New York Art Directors Club, The London International Awards, The Effies, Best in the West, AdWeek, The Huffington Post, and both ABC and NBC News.

Smith has been in advertising for more than 18 years. He rejoins B&P after leaving in 2006 to start his own freelance business. During his career, he has worked with clients such as Bravo TV’s “Top Chef,” American Museum of Natural History, and the Water Street District in the historic heart of Henderson. His clients at B&P will include The Cosmopolitan, Treasure Island, Southwest Medical Associates and others. Originally from Texas, Smith attended Southern Utah University and graduated with a journalism degree.

Finally, Cathy Vo has been hired as a public relations account executive. A native of Southern California, she brings more than 10 years of communications industry experience, including event management, grant writing and resource development. Prior to joining B&P, she served as the community outreach manager for Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, where she developed and implemented a strategic communications plan to strengthen the organization’s brand in Las Vegas. Vo earned a degree in sociology from the University of California, Irvine.

“We’re thrilled to add these three experienced talents to our team,” B&P President Chuck Johnston said. “As the agency continues to grow, having the best seasoned professionals in the business allows us to better serve our clients and to meet all of their advertising and PR needs.”

About B&P

B&P is a full-service advertising, media and public relations agency serving a broad range of local, regional and national clients in such categories as hospitality, gaming, technology, health care and real estate. The agency’s scope of services includes consulting, strategic planning, advertising, design, public relations, community outreach, special events, and media planning and buying. For more information, call 702.967.2222 or visit www.bpadlv.com.