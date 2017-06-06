Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties Expands to Sedona

SEDONA - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is now operating in Sedona with a new office and some of the area’s leading real estate sales executives joining its team. The company is already representing sellers for two of the five most expensive homes available in Sedona.

“We are thrilled to have received such a warm welcome in Sedona, both from the real estate community and from Sedona residents,” said Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “Our unique blend of international marketing capabilities, combined with a trusted reputation in Arizona, are powerful when marketing and selling properties for our clients. Berkshire Hathaway was recently named the fourth most powerful brand in the world, so our clients know they are receiving the very best representation to buy and sell homes.”

The company’s new office spans nearly 2,500 square feet and is located at the Hillside Sedona shopping center at 671 Highway 179. Padraic Hawley has been named branch manager and more than 20 real estate sales executives are already serving clients in Sedona and Verde Valley.

“Our reception already has been exceptional, and the services we can provide to our clients’ properties are unmatched,” said Miles. “We are in the process of publishing our first local magazine, have new partnerships to market properties, both locally and globally, and provide our sales executives with a high-tech facility that offers the latest innovations in the real estate industry to market their clients’ homes.”

Miles said his company’s entrance in Sedona is particularly special to him, as he managed the city’s top-producing real estate office early in his career. “I love Sedona,” he said. “This is where I ran my first real estate office, so it is especially close to my heart. I look forward to bringing Berkshire Hathaway’s global capabilities to this extraordinary community.”

Among the company’s global capabilities is a new partnership with Juwai.com that allows it to market properties to approximately 2 million international buyers and investors every month.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is also launching a new web-based platform that connects buyers and sellers where they are actively searching for homes on all of the major home search websites, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sites, Zillow, Trulia, Redfin and others. “This platform will revolutionize the way buyers and sellers communicate with each other about their properties, and make the overall process of finding the perfect home much easier,” said Miles. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is the only real estate firm in the state to offer its clients this new advanced capability.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES ARIZONA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 22 offices and 2,200 agents, comprising the fourth largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.

In 2016, Fortune named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world. In 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.bhhsaz.com or call the Sedona office at 928-282-4352.