Affordable Housing Applications Now Available for Boulder Pines Family Apartments — Affordable Living, Great Amenities Starting at $553 a Month with Income Qualification

Applications are now being accepted for the first phase of the Boulder Pines Family Apartments, multi-family affordable apartments that are co-located with wraparound service partnerships to meet the holistic needs of the community on Boulder Highway.

Monthly rents will be $553 to $1,082 per month for 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments. Each unit comes with a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, energy-star appliances, granite countertops, and patio with storage, and range from 1,135 to 1,574 square feet of living space,

Working families will need to qualify based on income, household size, and unit type. Household income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent for the unit type the applicant is seeking. There also are upper limits for income range.

The first phase of the Boulder Pines Family Apartments will include 96 units, which will be ready for occupancy in September. Amenities include a pool, playground, business center with high speed internet, fitness center, BBQ area, covered parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Boulder Pines residents will benefit from collaborative on-site partnerships with community organizations, such as an on-site 10,000-square foot Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada clubhouse and an on-site Lutheran Social Services of Nevada building with a food pantry, social services, and other community partners. These relationships are the result of developer Nevada HAND’s mission to improve the lives of low-income individuals, families, and seniors in Southern Nevada through affordable housing solutions and supportive services.

Additionally, Boulder Pines Family Apartments is adjacent to the existing Mater Academy of Nevada, a Title I Charter Elementary School, and near area community centers, shopping, employment opportunities, and bus routes.

Boulder Pines Family Apartments also will have an on-site service coordinator to work with on-site collaborative services to help connect residents to complementary community programs and services.

To complete the application, visit the on-site Boulder Pines leasing office at 4375 Boulder Highway, just south of Desert Inn Road. For questions, call (702) 551-8488.

When construction is completed in mid-2018, Boulder Pines will have a total of 264 apartments that will be home to an estimated 1,150 residents. The development is being built by HAND Construction Company and managed by HAND Property Management Company, both board-controlled affiliates of Nevada HAND, Inc. Construction funding is provided through a combination of Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program partnerships, HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds, and Community Development Block Grant funds.

About Nevada HAND

Nevada HAND (Housing And Neighborhood Development) was formed in 1993 to improve the lives of low-income individuals, families, and seniors in Southern Nevada through affordable housing solutions and supportive services. The mission-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) real estate development and management organization uses a variety of funding strategies (government grants, programs, and philanthropy) and provides related services to help residents’ economic capability, wellness, success in school, and community engagement, providing opportunities for residents to reach their full potential, stabilize families and transform lives – to thrive instead of just survive. Nevada HAND has built and currently manages 30 affordable apartment communities that are home to more than 6,000 people throughout the Las Vegas metropolitan area, including the only two affordable assisted living facilities in Nevada providing 24-hour support to individuals needing a higher level of care. For information, visit www.nevadahand.org or call (702) 729-3345.

