Welcome to Nevada: April 2017

Axe Monkeys Las Vegas

Axe Monkeys, an indoor recreational axe throwing facility, has opened its first location in the United States in Southern Nevada. Based in Canada, company executives saw the opportunity to expand in Las Vegas due to heavy tourism traffic and those looking for a unique experience. The facility can accommodate about 300 guests. The new location filled 12 position before opening in March with opportunities to add to the team as popularity grows.

Modern Acupuncture

A new franchise concept focused on making acupuncture more accessible is planning on expanding to Las Vegas. Created by the franchise industry team that built and grew The Joint Chiropractic, the initial goal set by company developers is to start in Las Vegas and open a minimum of five locations across the state. The first location opened in Scottsdale, Arizona in January and company leaders estimate 150 locations across the country will be open and operating by 2020.

uBreakiFix

This technology repair brand founded in 2009 has opened its first location in Reno. The company has more than 280 stores across the United States and Canada with more than 100 stores opened in 2016 alone. The brand specializes in same-day repair of small electronics including phones, tablets, computers and game consoles. The Reno store owner plans to expand in the Northern Nevada region by opening a store in Carson City, Sparks and an additional location in Reno.