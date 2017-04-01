Red Report: April 2017

N
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 8043 – 8053 N. Durango Dr., 89131
BUYER Durango SNS, LLC
SELLER SSB Propco, LLC
DETAILS 11,060 SF; $2,225,000
APN 125-08-817-002
SELLER’S REP Dustin R. Alvino of Marcus & Millichap
Sale, Land
ADDRESS SEC of Rainbow Blvd. & Ann Rd., 89130
BUYER Herbst Development, LLC
SELLER Rainbow Ann 1, LLC
DETAILS 1.64 acres; $1.4 million
APN 125-35-101-001 & 125-35-101-002
BUYER’S REP Northcap Commercial
SELLER’S REP Rob Moore and Matt Patros, CCIM of Sun Commercial
Loan, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 1827 W. Gowan Rd., 89032
LOAN OFFICER Scott Monroe of NorthMarq Capital
DETAILS NorthMarq Capital arranged acquisition and financing of $23,869,000 for Newport Village Apartments, a 336-unit multi-family property. The transaction was structured with a 10-year term with five years of interest only followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.
Loan, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 4249 N. Commerce St., 89032
LOAN OFFICER Scott Monroe of NorthMarq Capital
DETAILS Financing of $26,223,000 was secured for St. Andrews Apartments, a 336-unit multi-family property. The transaction was structured with a fully amortized 35-year term. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its FHA/HUD platform.
NW
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 89128
BUYER RSP Center, LLC
SELLER Rocksprings Retail Investors, LLC
DETAILS 39,526 SF; $17,550,000
APN 138-22-701-007
SELLER’S REP Brendan Keating and Adam Malan of Logic Commercial Real Estate
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 6300 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 89108
BUYER Millburn & Company
SELLER AXS Opportunity Fund
DETAILS 280 units; $92,857/unit
APN 138-23-601-002
SELLER’S REP Carl Sims and Taylor Sims of Cushman & Wakefield | Commerce
S
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 4580 S. Eastern Ave., 89119
BUYER Desert Star, LLC
SELLER Alta Plaza Investments, LLC
DETAILS 12,465 SF; $1 million
APN 162-24-301-007
SELLER’S REP Tina D. Taylor, CCIM of Marcus & Millichap
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 6650 Via Austi Pkwy., 89119
BUYER Oil Valley Petroleum, LLC
SELLER DIG MCC, LLC
DETAILS 14,831 SF; $4,750,000
APN 177-04-513-010
SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita Winkel, CCIM of CBRE
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 3740 & 3760 Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, 89121
BUYER Gamma Pecos-McLeod, LLC
SELLER AML, LLC and High Valley IV, LLC (respectively)
DETAILS 35,700 SF; $5,970,000
APN 162-13-704-001 & 162-13-704-002
BUYER’S REP Larry Singer and Michael Tabeek, CCIM, SIOR of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 333 Orville Wright Ct., 89119
BUYER The David S. Colvin Revocable Family Trust
SELLER The Robert L. Hartsfield & Margery K. Hartsfield Trust
DETAILS 15,034 SF; $1,950,000
APN 177-04-510-027
BUYER’S REP Greg Tassi of CBRE
SELLER’S REP Ben Millis and Chris Beets of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
SW
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 5155 W. Patrick Ln., 89118
BUYER McBeath Holdings, LLC
SELLER KBL Holdings, LLC
DETAILS 27,000 SF; $6,985,000
APN 163-36-701-005
BUYER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 4301 S. Valley Blvd., 89103
BUYER MCA Realty
SELLER BKM Wind River 105, LLC
DETAILS 145,491 SF; $15,150,000
APN 162-19-601-006
REP (BOTH) Kevin Higgins and Garrett Toft, SIOR of CBRE
Sale, Land
ADDRESS SWC of W. Badura Ave. & S. Tenaya Way, 89113
BUYER Diamond Arroyo, Ltd.
SELLER Wilke Family Investment Group
DETAILS 5 acres; $1.8 million
APN 176-03-302-010
BUYER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International
WC
Project, Mixed-Use
ADDRESS 1385 N. Virginia St., 89503
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD TFP Inc.
DETAILS Designed and developed by Pink Hills Properties, The Towers at Pink Hill is the first mixed-use retail and student housing development for the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). Construction is underway on the four-story property that features a credit union, student housing and space for restaurants and retail. The estimated cost is about $10 million and it is slated for completion in fall of 2017.
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 201 W. Liberty St., 89501
BUYER TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC
SELLER 201 W Liberty Street Partners, LLC
DETAILS 28,557 SF; $5,647,698
APN 011-162-21
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 241 Ridge St., 89501
BUYER TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC
SELLER 241 Ridge Street Partners, LLC
DETAILS 34,407 SF; $5,781,247
APN 011-161-08
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 2131 Oddie Blvd., 89431
BUYER Paradise Retail I, LLC
SELLER Primestor/Utah Sparks, LLC
DETAILS 99,200 SF; $14.6 million
APN 031-012-23
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 5260 Longley Ln., 89511
BUYER Xiang Tian, LLC – LTC Series
SELLER DCR Real Estate VI Sub I, LLC
DETAILS 6,000 SF; $780,000
APN 164-450-14
Project, Office
ADDRESS 1000 N. Division St., 89703
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Black Pine Construction
DETAILS Battle Born Business Center is opening in Carson City after a $1 million renovation of the 39 year-old building. The class A office space is two stories covering 15,250 square feet and will be occupied by Handelin Law, NAI Alliance Carson City, The Nevada Builders Alliance and RCM Realty. The official grand opening is scheduled for May 2017.