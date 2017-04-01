Red Report: April 2017

N

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 8043 – 8053 N. Durango Dr., 89131

BUYER Durango SNS, LLC

SELLER SSB Propco, LLC

DETAILS 11,060 SF; $2,225,000

APN 125-08-817-002

SELLER’S REP Dustin R. Alvino of Marcus & Millichap

Sale, Land

ADDRESS SEC of Rainbow Blvd. & Ann Rd., 89130

BUYER Herbst Development, LLC

SELLER Rainbow Ann 1, LLC

DETAILS 1.64 acres; $1.4 million

APN 125-35-101-001 & 125-35-101-002

BUYER’S REP Northcap Commercial

SELLER’S REP Rob Moore and Matt Patros, CCIM of Sun Commercial

Loan, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 1827 W. Gowan Rd., 89032

LOAN OFFICER Scott Monroe of NorthMarq Capital

DETAILS NorthMarq Capital arranged acquisition and financing of $23,869,000 for Newport Village Apartments, a 336-unit multi-family property. The transaction was structured with a 10-year term with five years of interest only followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Loan, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 4249 N. Commerce St., 89032

LOAN OFFICER Scott Monroe of NorthMarq Capital

DETAILS Financing of $26,223,000 was secured for St. Andrews Apartments, a 336-unit multi-family property. The transaction was structured with a fully amortized 35-year term. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its FHA/HUD platform.

NW

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 89128

BUYER RSP Center, LLC

SELLER Rocksprings Retail Investors, LLC

DETAILS 39,526 SF; $17,550,000

APN 138-22-701-007

SELLER’S REP Brendan Keating and Adam Malan of Logic Commercial Real Estate

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 6300 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 89108

BUYER Millburn & Company

SELLER AXS Opportunity Fund

DETAILS 280 units; $92,857/unit

APN 138-23-601-002

SELLER’S REP Carl Sims and Taylor Sims of Cushman & Wakefield | Commerce

S

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 4580 S. Eastern Ave., 89119

BUYER Desert Star, LLC

SELLER Alta Plaza Investments, LLC

DETAILS 12,465 SF; $1 million

APN 162-24-301-007

SELLER’S REP Tina D. Taylor, CCIM of Marcus & Millichap

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 6650 Via Austi Pkwy., 89119

BUYER Oil Valley Petroleum, LLC

SELLER DIG MCC, LLC

DETAILS 14,831 SF; $4,750,000

APN 177-04-513-010

SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita Winkel, CCIM of CBRE

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 3740 & 3760 Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, 89121

BUYER Gamma Pecos-McLeod, LLC

SELLER AML, LLC and High Valley IV, LLC (respectively)

DETAILS 35,700 SF; $5,970,000

APN 162-13-704-001 & 162-13-704-002

BUYER’S REP Larry Singer and Michael Tabeek, CCIM, SIOR of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 333 Orville Wright Ct., 89119

BUYER The David S. Colvin Revocable Family Trust

SELLER The Robert L. Hartsfield & Margery K. Hartsfield Trust

DETAILS 15,034 SF; $1,950,000

APN 177-04-510-027

BUYER’S REP Greg Tassi of CBRE

SELLER’S REP Ben Millis and Chris Beets of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

SW

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 5155 W. Patrick Ln., 89118

BUYER McBeath Holdings, LLC

SELLER KBL Holdings, LLC

DETAILS 27,000 SF; $6,985,000

APN 163-36-701-005

BUYER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 4301 S. Valley Blvd., 89103

BUYER MCA Realty

SELLER BKM Wind River 105, LLC

DETAILS 145,491 SF; $15,150,000

APN 162-19-601-006

REP (BOTH) Kevin Higgins and Garrett Toft, SIOR of CBRE

Sale, Land

ADDRESS SWC of W. Badura Ave. & S. Tenaya Way, 89113

BUYER Diamond Arroyo, Ltd.

SELLER Wilke Family Investment Group

DETAILS 5 acres; $1.8 million

APN 176-03-302-010

BUYER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International

WC

Project, Mixed-Use

ADDRESS 1385 N. Virginia St., 89503

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD TFP Inc.

DETAILS Designed and developed by Pink Hills Properties, The Towers at Pink Hill is the first mixed-use retail and student housing development for the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). Construction is underway on the four-story property that features a credit union, student housing and space for restaurants and retail. The estimated cost is about $10 million and it is slated for completion in fall of 2017.

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 201 W. Liberty St., 89501

BUYER TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC

SELLER 201 W Liberty Street Partners, LLC

DETAILS 28,557 SF; $5,647,698

APN 011-162-21

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 241 Ridge St., 89501

BUYER TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC

SELLER 241 Ridge Street Partners, LLC

DETAILS 34,407 SF; $5,781,247

APN 011-161-08

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 2131 Oddie Blvd., 89431

BUYER Paradise Retail I, LLC

SELLER Primestor/Utah Sparks, LLC

DETAILS 99,200 SF; $14.6 million

APN 031-012-23

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 5260 Longley Ln., 89511

BUYER Xiang Tian, LLC – LTC Series

SELLER DCR Real Estate VI Sub I, LLC

DETAILS 6,000 SF; $780,000

APN 164-450-14

Project, Office

ADDRESS 1000 N. Division St., 89703

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Black Pine Construction

DETAILS Battle Born Business Center is opening in Carson City after a $1 million renovation of the 39 year-old building. The class A office space is two stories covering 15,250 square feet and will be occupied by Handelin Law, NAI Alliance Carson City, The Nevada Builders Alliance and RCM Realty. The official grand opening is scheduled for May 2017.