Project 150 and Junior League of Las Vegas Put on 2017 Elevate Career Fair for High School Students

LAS VEGAS – Project 150, a charity that helps homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students, is holding the 2017 ELEVATE Career and Employment Fair in association with the Junior League of Las Vegas, Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and the Clark County School District.

When:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Where:

The Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

What:

High school students will have the chance to meet with employers seeking new hires for part-time and full-time employment. Interested students will receive assistance with resume writing, mock interviews and dressing for success. Admission to this event is free, however a student ID is required. Organizers encourage students to pre-register by sending their name via email to elevate@jllv.org. Space is limited.

Visit www.Project150.org or call (702) 721-7150 for more information. Employers interested in connecting with local high school students at the career fair can register on the website to participate.

About Project 150

Project 150 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization, founded in December 2011 by local businessmen Don Purdue and Patrick Spargur. The two had heard about 150 homeless high school students at Rancho High School in Las Vegas who were in need of support over the Christmas break. Since that time, Project 150 has expanded and now serves more than 2,500 homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in 51 schools throughout Nevada. Project 150 provides these students with food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, shoes, college and workforce readiness and other needs so they have what they need to continue school and be successful in life. Follow Project 150 on Facebook and Twitter.

About Junior League of Las Vegas

The Junior League of Las Vegas (JLLV) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively education and charitable. JLLV is focused on positively affecting the metropolitan Las Vegas area through JLLV programs and teaming with agencies throughout Las Vegas to improve the overall level of health, wellness and education in our community. For more information about the JLLV, the community programs we support, and our members, please visit our website, www.jllv.org. The JLLV is part of the Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) which consists of 293 Leagues and more than 155,000 members from the USA, Mexico, Canada, and Great Britain. For more information, please go to AJLI’s website, www.ajli.org.

