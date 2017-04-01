Movers and Shakers: Mike Pansky

Founder & CEO

InterKn (1 year in NV)

Type of Business: Software as a Service (SaaS) | Hails from: Reno, Nevada | 1 year with company in Nevada | Based in: Reno

How did you first get into your profession?

[I was] recruited to work for Sierra Nevada Corporation, and inspired by the innovation of small businesses and incorporating my passion for mergers and acquisitions. I decided to start a business to help them find funding.

What is your pet peeve?

Improper use of their, they’re, and there.

What do you want your legacy to be?

To have improved the State of Nevada and to bring federal funding to small businesses.

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be and why?

Professor Charles Xavier from X-Men, so I can read minds.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

Always surround yourself with the smartest people you can, people that make you a better person, and build a great team.

If you could have coined a single phrase of wisdom, what would it be?

“Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress; working hard for something we love is called passion.” —Simon Sinek

If you could take back one sentence you’ve ever spoken, what would it be?

Any sentence that started with “I can’t.”

What is your motto?

Grow or die.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

A CEO.

What do you wish you would have learned at the beginning of your career?

Follow your passion and not the money; the money will come when you do what you’re good at.

What is the best moment of your career?

First paid customer signing up for our SaaS platform.

What was the toughest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Sometimes you’ll fail, no matter how hard you work.

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?

The people, 100%.