Mining Consultant Jeff Pritchard Joins 120 West

Mining Investor Relations Professional Adds Depth to Team

RENO – 120 West Strategic Communications of Reno, Nevada announced that Jeff Pritchard, a veteran mining and resource investor relations (IR) professional will be joining the agency to support and cultivate 120 West mining IR clients.

Pritchard was formerly the IR consultant with Argonaut Gold (TSX: AR) and previously was a founding executive with Capital Gold Corporation (TSX: CGC) overseeing all IR and communications.

“We are very excited to have Jeff join our agency,” said 120 West President and Chief Marketing Officer Ira M. Gostin. “His experience in precious metals investor relations is extremely powerful and adds great depth to our team.”

Pritchard is a graduate of the State University of New York and has an extensive background in marketing and communications, having worked with two National Hockey League teams early in his career. He resides in Austin, Texas.

120 West is a unique provider of comprehensive communications campaigns aligned directly toward business goals. Working with both public and private companies, 120 West employs strategic engagement to drive momentum and deliver measurable communications results. Founded in 2016 by Gostin, 120 West has created an exclusive approach to investor relations, marketing and corporate communications.

