First Independent Bank Welcomes Dan Dykes as Vice President, Relationship Manager

First Independent Bank is excited to announce the addition of Dan Dykes to the business banking team as Vice President, Relationship Manager.
Reno – First Independent Bank is excited to announce the addition of Dan Dykes to the business banking team as Vice President, Relationship Manager.

Dan has a strong commitment to the northern Nevada region, a background in community banking, and a long history working in the Carson Valley assisting municipal customers.

“With Dan’s experience in nearly every aspect of banking, we know he will be a strong member of the First Independent Bank family,” said Bob Francl, Executive Vice President Regional Manager, First Independent Bank. “He has worked with members of our team in the past and we know he’ll continue to be a team leader to ensure all our customer’s needs are met.”

Dan will be based out of First Independent Bank’s Carson City location.

About First Independent Bank

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Founded in 1999, First Independent Bank offers a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services, plus superior service to meet the needs of local businesses. With seven offices in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and Fallon, along with Western Alliance Bank’s robust national platform of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued partner for Northern Nevada’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL). One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance ranks #4 on the Forbes 2017 “Best Banks in America” list. For more information, visit www.firstindependentnv.com.

