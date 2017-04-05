Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in a 12-Unit Carson City Multifamily Transaction

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in a 12-Unit Carson City Multifamily Transaction

By Leave a Comment

Dickson Commercial Group is pleased to announce the successful transaction at 1400, 1404, 1408 Como Street, Carson City, NV 89701.
Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in a 12-Unit Carson City Multifamily Transaction

Reno – Dickson Commercial Group is pleased to announce the successful transaction at 1400, 1404, 1408 Como Street, Carson City, NV 89701 off East 5th Street near the Nevada State Capitol Building. The 12-unit assemblage consists of three apartment buildings. Each of the 12 units features a three bedroom, two bath layout approximately 1,161 square feet in size.

The assemblage was purchased on March 10th, 2017 by The Legado Trust for a final sales price of $1,100,000. Based on the 2016 net operating income the capitalization rate at the close of escrow was 5.83%.

Northern Nevada investment properties have been very attractive for investors due to the regions high demand for housing.

Trevor Richardson and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) represented the Seller in the transaction.

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is a locally owned and operated, full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Downtown Reno and serving all of Northern Nevada.

Recent Issues

April 2017
March 2017
February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom