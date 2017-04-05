Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in a 12-Unit Carson City Multifamily Transaction

Reno – Dickson Commercial Group is pleased to announce the successful transaction at 1400, 1404, 1408 Como Street, Carson City, NV 89701 off East 5th Street near the Nevada State Capitol Building. The 12-unit assemblage consists of three apartment buildings. Each of the 12 units features a three bedroom, two bath layout approximately 1,161 square feet in size.

The assemblage was purchased on March 10th, 2017 by The Legado Trust for a final sales price of $1,100,000. Based on the 2016 net operating income the capitalization rate at the close of escrow was 5.83%.

Northern Nevada investment properties have been very attractive for investors due to the regions high demand for housing.

Trevor Richardson and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) represented the Seller in the transaction.

