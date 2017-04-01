Around the State: April 2017

UNLV Lee Business School MBA Program Rises in Ranking

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Lee Business School’s MBA program has broken the top 100 in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of part-time MBA programs. UNLV’s course rose from 102 to tie for 95th place and is part of the ranking of “America’s Best Graduate Schools”. The rankings compare over 300 AACSB-accredited schools nationwide, ranking according to peer assessment, entrance exam scores, average GPA, student work experience and the percentage of MBA enrollment that is part-time.

Peri & Son Farms Partners to Open High-Tech Facility in Yerington

Peri & Son Farms, one of the largest onion and organic produce farms in the nation, has partnered with the Nunes Company, a grower and shipper of organic fresh produce. The two organizations will jointly open Nevada’s first high-tech produce cooling facility, Walker River Cooling. The state-of-the-art cooling and distribution facility will be located in Yerington and is expected to open in May.

Dignity Health and Select Medical Form Joint Venture to Build Rehab Hospital

Dignity Health and Select Medical Corporation have announced a joint venture agreement to construct and operate a 60-bed acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Southern Nevada. The hospital is expected to open in 2018 and will be built adjacent to the existing St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus in Henderson. The agreement also includes the joint operation of 12 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in Las Vegas, 11 existing Select Medical locations and one Dignity Health center.

Study Shows Tourism Remains Southern Nevada’s Most Vital Industry

According to a study by Applied Analysis, Southern Nevada’s tourism industry continues to generate more economic activity than any other single sector of the region’s economy. Tourism generates an estimated $59.6 billion dollars for the economy. Last year, the tourism industry supported an estimated 407,000 jobs or 44 percent of the total workforce. The jobs generated $16.9 billion in local wage and salary payments.