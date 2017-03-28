Wingtime to Offer Free Peanut Butter Jelly Time Wings April 2

Ditch the bread this National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day and try a “PB& J” the chicken wing way with free WingTime Peanut Butter Jelly Time wings.

WingTime at 6572 North Decatur Blvd #140 in North Las Vegas will offer three free Peanut Butter Jelly Time wings per customer from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, in honor of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

The Peanut Butter Jelly Time wing is one of several specialty flavors on the WingTime menu. Other specialty flavors are Razzle Dazzle, Ensenada Chilada, Orange U Happy, Berry Hot, Carolina BBQ, Red Rooster, Hoover Dam Hot, What a Jerk , Hot Garlic and new limited time sauces weekly.

The menu includes traditional chicken wings and homemade chicken fingers, along with scratch-made sides such as french fries, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, baked beans, Mac n’ Cheese, Veggie Stix and Texas Toast.

ABOUT WINGTIME

WingTime opened in 2016 and combines two of the most popular chicken items in Las Vegas — wings and fingers — on one menu, all freshly made and “sauced n’ tossed” in a selection of amazing sauces and rubs.

A special cooking process creates a moist and delicious homemade chicken finger that also happens to be gluten-free. All of the restaurant’s sauces, dips and sides are scratch made.

WingTime is at 6572 N. Decatur Blvd, No. 140. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Call 702-476-8999 or find them online at wingtime.net.