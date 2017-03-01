Welcome to Nevada: March 2017

Alltrade Tools

A designer and manufacturer of premier tools and shop equipment, Alltrade Tools is in the process of relocating its distribution facility from Long Beach, CA to Reno. Company executives chose Reno for its business-friendly climate and the opportunities the growing community offers. The company serves clients globally and will create an additional 35 jobs in the Northern Nevada area. Alltrade has leased 90,000 square feet to house the new facility.

Logical Position

Logical Position offers digital services such as search engine optimization, website design and pay-per-click marketing. Due to the need for digital marketing in the Southern Nevada business community, the company has recently doubled their workforce. Expanding from 15 to 30 employees, the agency has relocated to a larger space in Henderson to accommodate the new growing workforce with room for up to 55 employees.

Nevada Esports Alliance

With the global impact of e-sports, or competitive multi-player video games, Nevada Esports Alliance was officially launched on February 9th to provide information and resources to promote development and best practices for regulated gambling. The non-profit organization was established to position Nevada as a global e-sports hub with the hopes of appealing to younger generations, driving continued visitation to the Silver State.

PuroClean

This property restoration franchise recently announced plans to expand in Southern Nevada. The company will add three new franchise locations this year. These locations will support the $182.2 million in direct water and fire mitigated loss claims in Las Vegas. Each new franchise will initially hire two to five employees with the goal to grow the team as the business grows and demand for mitigation services increases.

Stixis Technologies

A technology company in Southern Nevada, Stixis Technologies provides services that include computer programming, application development, business analysis services and quality testing. The India-based company will open an innovation center and create 136 jobs over the next two years and a total of 415 jobs over the next five years. Company leaders plan to hire and train local workers to provide services to global clients.

Zazzle, Inc.

Zazzle is an e-commerce company and operates an online marketplace for customers to create custom products. Zazzle executives plan to move their core distribution and technology center to Reno, creating 250 jobs in the city at an average wage of $22.52 per hour and invest $4,740,000 in capital equipment in the first two years. The company will move into one of the new industrial buildings in the South Valley Commerce Center.