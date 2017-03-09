University Orthopaedics and Spine Brings Together Four Surgeons

University Orthopaedics and Spine has brought together four accomplished orthopaedic surgeons to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:

Brock Wentz, MD joins University Orthopaedics and Spine (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in orthopaedic surgery. Wentz completed his medical training at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska and completed his residency at the University of Missouri, Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

Erik Kubiak, MD joins University Orthopaedics and Spine (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in orthopaedic surgery. Kubiak completed his medical training at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Washington and completed his residency at the Hospital for Joint Diseases (Orthopedic Surgery) in New York, New York.

Sukanta Maitra, MD joins University Orthopaedics and Spine (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in orthopedic surgery. Maitra completed his medical training at Albany Medical College in Albany, New York and completed his residency at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California.

Michael Daubs, MD joins University Orthopaedics and Spine (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in orthopaedic surgery. Daubs completed his medical training at the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno and completed his residency at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Daubs also serves as professor and chief of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Nevada School of Medicine.

About University Orthopaedics and Spine

University Orthopaedics and Spine is committed to providing the highest quality comprehensive orthopedic care in a patient centered setting. Our physicians are experts in their specialty areas, leaders in clinical research and educating the next generation of orthopaedic surgeons. We are continuously setting the standard for orthopedic excellence in Nevada. We offer the most current treatments for fractures, traumatic injuries, and other orthopaedic conditions by utilizing the most up to date surgical procedures and technologies available.