Union Village Update to be Presented at May 23 Luncheon

HENDERSON – The Henderson Development Association (HDA), the economic development arm of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, will host a luncheon featuring “Henderson’s Union Village Updates” presented by Sam Kaufman, CEO/managing director of Henderson Hospital and Craig Johnson of Union Village. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Fiesta Henderson, located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

Union Village, located in Henderson, is the first integrated health village in the world where traditional providers, including inpatient care, outpatient care, physicians, skilled nursing, home health, senior living and wellness, have merged to establish a complete continuum of care. The health village aims to bring medical innovation to this and other globally integrated campuses. Henderson Hospital, a project in Union Village and a member of the Valley Health System, opened in October 2016 and offers area residents a comprehensive list of high quality medical services, including around-the-clock emergency care, childbirth and cardiology services.

Cost for the luncheon is $45 for chamber members and $70 for the general public. The reservation/cancellation deadline is Thursday, May 18. There will be a $10 fee for all walk-ins.

The Henderson Development Association (HDA), the economic development art of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, focuses on growing the primary job base in Henderson by encouraging the attraction, retention, expansion and diversification of the business community. The HDA supports the efforts of the city of Henderson’s Economic Development Department, highlighting workforce development and retention by proactively identifying and servicing business clusters within the community.

The HDA provides regional and local advocacy, relocation packets, one-on-one visitation, the Henderson On-Board program and HDA panel discussions and mixers. Currently, the HDA makes up 20 percent of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce membership.

For more information regarding this event, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit hendersonchamber.com.