Travis Hansen Joins Dickson Commercial Group

(Reno, Nev.) – Dale “Travis” Hansen, CCIM, has joined Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) as a commercial real estate advisor. He will be responsible for providing clients with the full spectrum of commercial real estate services. He has worked for more than 10 years in the northern Nevada marketplace, and specializes in office, industrial and investment properties. He also holds the prestigious CCIM designation.

“I am excited for this move and look forward to this next step that will allow me to collaborate with a great group of people, utilize DCG's respected brand and proven platform, and continue to achieve professional and personal career goals,” said Hansen.

Prior to Dickson Commercial Group, Hansen was a vice president at Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate. Hansen enjoys golfing, attending Nevada Wolf Pack games, spending time with family and reading. Growing up in Fallon, Travis has lived in Nevada his entire life, and is proud to call Reno home. Travis serves as a board member of The First Tee of Northern Nevada. He attended the University of Nevada, Reno.

“We are looking forward to having Travis join our group of commercial real estate advisors,” said Tom Fennell, principal of Dickson Commercial Group. “Travis brings a tremendous level of professionalism to his clients and into a commercial real estate transaction. DCG is honored to have him join our team.”

About Dickson Commercial Group:

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is a locally owned and operated, full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Downtown Reno and serving all of northern Nevada. Dickson Commercial Group serves all sectors of commercial real estate, including sales and leasing for industrial, office, retail, multifamily, and land.. Dickson Commercial Group also offers a full spectrum of commercial services from property management and construction management to investment underwriting and feasibility studies.