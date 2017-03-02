The Towers at Pink Hill: Applications Being Accepted for New Student Housing Near UNR

Construction on target for The Towers at Pink Hill opening summer 2017

RENO – Applications for the new, mixed-use student housing project, The Towers at Pink Hill opening in summer 2017 across from the University of Nevada, Reno, are now being accepted via their new website at www.pinkhilltowers.com.

The Towers is the brainchild of University of Nevada, Reno alumni Kevinn Pinkney and Garry Hill-Thomas, born from the founders’ own struggles to find clean, modern and affordable housing while attending the University. Pinkney and Hill-Thomas played on the 2003-04 Wolfpack NCAA Sweet 16 team. Upon graduation, both Pinkney and Hill-Thomas went on to play professional basketball prior to founding Pink Hill Properties in 2011.

Located on North Virginia Street facing the University, The Towers will feature retail, banking and restaurant space to help students build community where they live, go to school and socialize. The Towers was among the first projects to begin restoring a blighted section of town adjacent to the University.

“Our mission with this project was to pioneer the rehabilitation of Virginia Street across from the University and to provide modern, affordable housing for students,” Hill-Thomas said. “We wanted to give back to the University, where we got our start, and inspire young athletes to think beyond sports and become entrepreneurs.”

The Towers will house 53 students holding individual leases in 23 units of varying configurations. For more information and to request an application, visit The Towers website, www.pinkhilltowers.com.

###

About Pink Hill Properties

Founded in 2011 by college basketball teammates Garry Hill-Thomas, MBA and Kevinn Pinkney, Pink Hill Properties rehabilitates, designs and builds premiere mixed-use housing. Pink Hill Properties feature sleek, modern living spaces with restaurants and retail shops combined to give people residing both in and outside of Pink Hill Properties housing a real sense of community, and a place to call home. For more information, visit pinkhillpropertiesnv.com.

For further information about Pink Hill Properties, contact:

Ira M. Gostin

120 West Strategic Communications

775-525-9371

ira@120west.biz