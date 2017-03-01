Nevada Business Magazine

Table 34 Las Vegas St. Patrick’s Day Menu Available for Lunch and Dinner On March 17

Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas is planning a special St. Patrick's Day menu for both lunch and dinner on March 17, 2017.Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, is planning a special St. Patrick's Day menu for both lunch and dinner on March 17, 2017.

• Newcastle-Cheddar-Potato Puree $7 (Lunch & Dinner)

• Corned Beef Reuben $13.75 (Lunch)

• Braised Short Rib Shepard’s Pie with English Peas $24 (Dinner)

Bar options will include Guinness Beer, Innis and Gunn Beer, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Table 34 will also have Irish Fish & Chips on Friday’s lunch menu and Chef Wes Kendrick said he plans to run Reuben Macaroni and Cheese as a special throughout the week.

Table 34

600 East Warm Springs Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

For reservations, call (702) 263-0034

