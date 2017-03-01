Table 34 Las Vegas St. Patrick’s Day Menu Available for Lunch and Dinner On March 17

Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, is planning a special St. Patrick's Day menu for both lunch and dinner on March 17, 2017.

• Newcastle-Cheddar-Potato Puree $7 (Lunch & Dinner)

• Corned Beef Reuben $13.75 (Lunch)

• Braised Short Rib Shepard’s Pie with English Peas $24 (Dinner)

Bar options will include Guinness Beer, Innis and Gunn Beer, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Table 34 will also have Irish Fish & Chips on Friday’s lunch menu and Chef Wes Kendrick said he plans to run Reuben Macaroni and Cheese as a special throughout the week.

Table 34

600 East Warm Springs Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

For reservations, call (702) 263-0034