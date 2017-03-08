Southwest Medical Associates Adds Six New Providers

Southwest Medical Associates, a part of OptumCare has added six new health care providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:

Prentice Bowman, MD joins Southwest Medical as a hospitalist. Bowman completed his medical training at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, Tennessee and completed his residency at Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio.

Lauren Parker, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Oakey Health Care Center (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in adult medicine. Parker completed her medical training Louisiana State University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jamie Griggs, NP joins Southwest Medical’s Tropicana Health Care Center (4835 S. Durango Dr.) and specializes in adult medicine. Griggs completed her medical training at Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Yasmin Siddiqui, DO joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Health Care Center (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in cardiology. Siddiqui completed her medical training at Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Henderson, Nevada and completed her residency at Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Anna Harutyunyan, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Oakey Health Care Center (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in adult medicine. Harutyunyan completed her medical training at Yerevan State Medical University in Yerevan, Armenia and completed her residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York.

Jerifaye Flores, APRN, FNP joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Health Care Center (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in cardiology. Flores completed her medical training at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About Southwest Medical Associates

Southwest Medical, part of OptumCareTM, was founded in Las Vegas in 1972 and is one of Nevada’s largest multispecialty medical groups with over 350 local health care providers in 30 health care centers, including six urgent care centers, five convenient cares, two outpatient surgery centers and two lifestyle centers catering to older adults, plus access to a network of 630 providers throughout southern Nevada.

Our full spectrum of health care services includes Southwest Medical Associates Hospice, improving the quality of life for people experiencing a terminal illness. We bring care and comfort home to our patients through Home Health Services, Home Care Plus and Total Home Care and Palliative Care, part of the continuum of care for all stages of a person's life. For more than four decades we have provided this experienced, compassionate, innovative and high-quality care to patients throughout Southern Nevada. From our 24-hour urgent care center to industry-leading technology such as convenient e-visits and online options like the NowClinic® telemedicine platform, Southwest Medical’s goal is to bring patients the health care they want, the way they want it.

