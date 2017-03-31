Reno’s Ira Gostin to Speak at PRSA Conference in Seattle

Annual PRSA Counselors Academy Conference for Agency Principals

RENO, Nev. – The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) has announced that Ira M. Gostin, MBA, president and chief marketing officer of 120 West Strategic Communications of Reno, Nevada will be a featured presenter at the 2017 Counselors Academy Conference May 7 to 9 in Seattle, Washington.

PRSA is the largest professional organization serving the U.S. strategic communications and public relations industry. Counselors Academy is a sub-unit of PRSA and offers an annual conference to help agency owners maximize profits, people and potential. This year’s “Sleepless in Seattle: 60 Hours of Collaboration and Insight to Wake Up Your Agency” will focus on C-suite conversions, case studies, keynote speakers and research that ignites growth and inspires the evolution of existing agency initiatives.

Gostin’s presentation, “Creating an Agency From Scratch: What Keeps You Up at Night,” will be on May 9, and Gostin will share tips learned from starting an agency based on his experiences founding 120 West Strategic Communications.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to present a workshop to my colleagues,” said Gostin. “Counselor’s Academy is an amazing organization and was so beneficial in getting 120 West up and running last year. It’s an honor to be included.”

About Ira M. Gostin, MBA

Gostin is an entrepreneur, marketer, communications strategist and is an influential and creative business development adviser specializing in achieving measurable results. Before founding 120 West Strategic Communications, he was a founding executive and directed investor relations and corporate communications for Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) where he helped establish the company’s brand as one of the top precious metals producers in the world.

About 120 West

120 West Strategic Communications is the premier provider of comprehensive investor relations, marketing, branding and communications campaigns by forming strategic partnerships and engaging with stakeholders. 120 West works with both public and private entities, with emphasis on delivering measurable results aligned with a company’s goals and objectives.

