Reno Chef Clint Jolly Joins Two Events at the Art Institute of Calif. Orange County

Chopped Restaurant Impossible Champion Mentors Student Chefs

RENO – The Art Institute of California, Orange County, culinary program welcomes Chopped: Impossible Restaurant Challenge Champion Chef Clint Jolly for two great events March 10 and 11 at The Art Institute’s Santa Ana campus.

On Friday, March 10, the Student Veterans of America (SVA) chapter will host a fundraising dinner at campus restaurant 50 Forks and on Saturday, March 11, the Art Institute culinary program will host an open house featuring Chefapalooza, a culinary competition where students will compete head-to-head to create a meal that will wow Chef Clint Jolly and the other judges.

“We are very excited to have Chef Jolly join us at the Art Institute culinary program for this exciting weekend showcasing our wonderful campus and the culinary creations of our dedicated students,” says newly appointed campus Culinary Program Director Steven C. Gostin. “Our SVA students will be serving guests a special menu on Friday night, and on Saturday our top student chefs will go to head-to-head in grueling competition for the Chefapalooza Championship,” he added.

Reservations for Friday night’s dinner are available at (714) 830-0200 and the culinary program open house on Saturday begins at 10 a.m. at 3601 West Sunflower Ave. Santa Ana, CA 92704. You can follow on Facebook at facebook.com/aiorangecounty, Twitter @OCArtinstitute, and Instagram @aicaoc.

###

About Chef Clint Jolly

Born and raised in the family butcher shop, Clint Jolly has a life-long respect for food and where it comes from. With a taste for adventure, Chef Clint travels the globe learning the stories behind why we eat like we do and serves them up in imaginative narratives for the palate. His culinary stories have established Clint as an up and coming national treasure, earning a Best Chefs America designation, champion of Food Network’s Chopped: Impossible Restaurant Challenge and finalist in New Orleans’ Chefs Taste Challenge. A dedicated mentor to culinary students, Chef Clint is blazing the trail for future epicurean artists. www.clintjolly.com

About Art Institute Culinary Program

The Art Institute of California – Orange County is a campus of Argosy University (www.artinstitutes.edu), a system of over 45 schools located throughout North America. The Art Institute’s schools provide an important source of education for design, media arts, fashion and culinary professionals. The Art Institute of California—Orange County was founded in 2000 and consists of classrooms, computer labs, a library and office space. The Art Institute serves a multitude of students from various backgrounds.

For further information, contact:

Ira M. Gostin

120 West Strategic Communications

ira@120west.biz