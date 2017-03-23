REMSA Trains and Graduates 17 Paramedics

Reno – The Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) Center for Prehospital Education is pleased to announce that 17 students successfully completed the organization’s 14-month paramedic program. The program builds on the existing knowledge and skills of an emergency medical technician (EMT) or an advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT). To complete the program, students must master advanced assessment techniques, complex emergency procedures and effective patient interactions.

“REMSA is very proud of what these students have accomplished,” said Cindy Green, manager, education department, REMSA. “It takes a special person to pursue a career in emergency medical services. They are dedicated and passionate about learning how to provide exceptional patient care.”

REMSA’s paramedic program includes full time classroom education, 300 hours of clinical site experience (e.g. in an emergency department, operating room, intensive care unit, urgent care facility, labor and delivery department, etc.) and 480 hours on an ambulance as a functioning entry level paramedic. Program participants develop their skills related to advanced respiratory, cardiac, medical and trauma care, EMS operations, pediatric and obstetric patient/scene assessments and advanced pharmacologic instruction. Advanced skills include emergency airway interventions and intravenous medication administration.

Upon successful completion of the program, the graduates are then eligible to take the National Registry of EMT’s Exam – a two-part test involving a hands-on exam which is completed during the last week of the class, as well as a cognitive online exam. Once the registry exam is successfully completed the students can begin work on an ambulance as a nationally registered paramedic.

The REMSA Center for Prehospital Education has experienced remarkable success by training paramedics with a 92 percent first-time pass rate on the National Registry of Emergency Medical Services Paramedic Exam in 2016. This is in comparison to the national average first-time pass rate of 70 percent.

REMSA’s paramedic program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs through the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions.

“Well-trained paramedics are in high-demand across northern Nevada,” said Green. “As an integrated health care provider in the community, we have a responsibility to ensure that reliable, quality EMS care is available throughout the region.”

Members of the graduating cohort include: Jennifer Walters, program valedictorian; Keith Bland, Andrea Brown, Evan Brown, Mason Burkhart, Nick Castillo, Haley Cutter, Garrett Hekhuis, Aaron Leising, Katrina Lim, Brady Longero, Adrian Marquez, Rachel Mills, Joseph Nolan, Peter Phu, Jeff Sohler, and Scott Tucker.

