Red Report: March 2017

E
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 5406 E. El Campo Grande Ave. Blgds. 7/8 C, 89115
BUYER Exhibit Options
SELLER Thomas & Mack Development
DETAILS 20,028 SF; $1,962,744
APN 123-28-310-002
BUYER’S REP The Larkin Team of NAI Vegas
SELLER’S REP Jake Higgins and Kevin Higgins, SIOR of CBRE
Sale, Land
ADDRESS NWC of Tropical Pkwy. & Range Rd., 89115
BUYER Madison/Chewy, LLC
SELLER BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and BMC West
DETAILS 9.56 acres; $708,000
APN 123-29-601-004; 123-29-601-007; 123-29-601-010; 123-29-601-013
SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International
H
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 1700 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., 89012
BUYER First Savings Bank
SELLER Corley, LLC
DETAILS 28,691 SF; $4,950,000
APN 178-28-119-002
BUYER’S REP Cathy Jones, CCIM and Paul Miachika of Sun Commercial
SELLER’S REP Soozi Jones Walker, CCIM, SIOR and Bobbi Miracle, CCIM, SIOR of Commercial Executives
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 2920 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Bldg. 5, 89014
BUYER LASR, LLC
SELLER SAL Holdings, LLC
DETAILS 27,584 SF; $2,365,000
APN 161-32-310-010
BUYER’S REP Joshua Michaely of International Realty
SELLER’S REP Paul Chaffee, CCIM and Wil Chaffee, CCIM, SIOR of Sun Commercial
Sale, Land
ADDRESS NWC of Dusan Way & Nancy Jay St., 89011
BUYER Hogue Partners, LLC
SELLER Quality Control Southwest Inc.
DETAILS 2.75 acres; $565,000
APN 160-33-217-009
REP (BOTH) Chris Connel and Grant Traub of Colliers International
N
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 2065 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 89030
BUYER Marc US Investment Corp.
SELLER NLV-ZIM, LLC
DETAILS 10,199 SF; $3,245,000
APN 139-23-201-018
SELLER’S REP Jarrad Katz, CCIM, SIOR and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group
NW
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 150 S. Valley View Blvd., 89107
BUYER Elliott Bay Healthcare Realty, LLC
SELLER Meadows-Zim, LLC
DETAILS 11,995 SF; $5,685,591
APN 139-30-812-002
SELLER’S REP Jarrad Katz, CCIM, SIOR and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 10620 Alexander Rd., 89129
BUYER Pathfinder Partners
SELLER Willow Lone Mountain West, LLC
DETAILS 89 units; $140,449 per unit
APN 137-01-401-010
BUYER’S REP ARA Newmark Las Vegas
S
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 150 E. Harmon Ave., 89109
BUYER Las Vegas Facility Holdings
SELLER Robb Evans and Associates
DETAILS 25,741 SF; $7,450,000
APN 162-21-202-004
BUYER’S REP Barton Hyde of Avison Young
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 3376 S. Eastern Ave., 89169
BUYER Pangan, Renchard and Zimmering Inc.
SELLER Steelman Properties
DETAILS 19,033 SF; $1.9 million
APN 162-13-101-004
REP (BOTH) Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial
SW
Project, Other
ADDRESS Torrey Pines Dr. & Rafael Rivera Way, 89118
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Bentar Development
DETAILS New UFC corporate headquarters are underway. The 184,000 square-foot campus sits on 15 acres and provides offices for the more than 200 local employees and a place for competing athletes to access facilities, technology and training experts. The full cost of the project has not been disclosed, but it is slated for completion in May 2017.
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 1785 E. Sahara Ave., 89102
BUYER 1785 Office Center, LLC
SELLER WCRT Milan Business Center, LLC
DETAILS 76,140 SF; $1.8 million
APN 162-11-101-004
BUYER’S REP Chris Emanuel and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial
SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., 89146
BUYER Seattle DIV Holdings, LLC
SELLER American First Credit Union
DETAILS 16,183 SF; $1.6 million
APN 163-11-104-002
BUYER’S REP Mike McLeod of Albright Callister
SELLER’S REP The Larkin Team of NAI Vegas
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 6175 W. Sahara Ave., 89146
BUYER Winner Properties
SELLER JTN Trust
DETAILS 19,173 SF; $4.7 million
APN 163-11-504-017
REP (BOTH) Joseph Anderson of The Equity Group
WC
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 3740 Barron Way, 89511
BUYER Horiba Instruments Inc.
SELLER Geothermal Properties, LLC
DETAILS 17,752 SF; $3,330,000
APN 164-342-35
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 901 S. Center St., 89501
BUYER Andy HC & Phyllis Chen
SELLER 901 South Center St, LLC
DETAILS 11,899 SF; $3,483,870
APN 011-334-15
Sale, Motel
ADDRESS 720 W. 4th St., 89503
BUYER 720 West 4th Street, LLC
SELLER Donner Inn LP
DETAILS 32 units; $65,625 per unit
APN 007-272-03
O
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 660 S. Nevada
Hwy 160; 89048
BUYER R. Bollig
SELLER John & Emily Bettencourt
DETAILS 27,584 SF; $2,365,000
APN 038-261-15
SELLER’S REP Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International