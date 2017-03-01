Red Report: March 2017

E

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 5406 E. El Campo Grande Ave. Blgds. 7/8 C, 89115

BUYER Exhibit Options

SELLER Thomas & Mack Development

DETAILS 20,028 SF; $1,962,744

APN 123-28-310-002

BUYER’S REP The Larkin Team of NAI Vegas

SELLER’S REP Jake Higgins and Kevin Higgins, SIOR of CBRE

Sale, Land

ADDRESS NWC of Tropical Pkwy. & Range Rd., 89115

BUYER Madison/Chewy, LLC

SELLER BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and BMC West

DETAILS 9.56 acres; $708,000

APN 123-29-601-004; 123-29-601-007; 123-29-601-010; 123-29-601-013

SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International

H

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 1700 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., 89012

BUYER First Savings Bank

SELLER Corley, LLC

DETAILS 28,691 SF; $4,950,000

APN 178-28-119-002

BUYER’S REP Cathy Jones, CCIM and Paul Miachika of Sun Commercial

SELLER’S REP Soozi Jones Walker, CCIM, SIOR and Bobbi Miracle, CCIM, SIOR of Commercial Executives

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 2920 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Bldg. 5, 89014

BUYER LASR, LLC

SELLER SAL Holdings, LLC

DETAILS 27,584 SF; $2,365,000

APN 161-32-310-010

BUYER’S REP Joshua Michaely of International Realty

SELLER’S REP Paul Chaffee, CCIM and Wil Chaffee, CCIM, SIOR of Sun Commercial

Sale, Land

ADDRESS NWC of Dusan Way & Nancy Jay St., 89011

BUYER Hogue Partners, LLC

SELLER Quality Control Southwest Inc.

DETAILS 2.75 acres; $565,000

APN 160-33-217-009

REP (BOTH) Chris Connel and Grant Traub of Colliers International

N

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 2065 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 89030

BUYER Marc US Investment Corp.

SELLER NLV-ZIM, LLC

DETAILS 10,199 SF; $3,245,000

APN 139-23-201-018

SELLER’S REP Jarrad Katz, CCIM, SIOR and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group

NW

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 150 S. Valley View Blvd., 89107

BUYER Elliott Bay Healthcare Realty, LLC

SELLER Meadows-Zim, LLC

DETAILS 11,995 SF; $5,685,591

APN 139-30-812-002

SELLER’S REP Jarrad Katz, CCIM, SIOR and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 10620 Alexander Rd., 89129

BUYER Pathfinder Partners

SELLER Willow Lone Mountain West, LLC

DETAILS 89 units; $140,449 per unit

APN 137-01-401-010

BUYER’S REP ARA Newmark Las Vegas

S

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 150 E. Harmon Ave., 89109

BUYER Las Vegas Facility Holdings

SELLER Robb Evans and Associates

DETAILS 25,741 SF; $7,450,000

APN 162-21-202-004

BUYER’S REP Barton Hyde of Avison Young

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 3376 S. Eastern Ave., 89169

BUYER Pangan, Renchard and Zimmering Inc.

SELLER Steelman Properties

DETAILS 19,033 SF; $1.9 million

APN 162-13-101-004

REP (BOTH) Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial

SW

Project, Other

ADDRESS Torrey Pines Dr. & Rafael Rivera Way, 89118

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Bentar Development

DETAILS New UFC corporate headquarters are underway. The 184,000 square-foot campus sits on 15 acres and provides offices for the more than 200 local employees and a place for competing athletes to access facilities, technology and training experts. The full cost of the project has not been disclosed, but it is slated for completion in May 2017.

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 1785 E. Sahara Ave., 89102

BUYER 1785 Office Center, LLC

SELLER WCRT Milan Business Center, LLC

DETAILS 76,140 SF; $1.8 million

APN 162-11-101-004

BUYER’S REP Chris Emanuel and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial

SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., 89146

BUYER Seattle DIV Holdings, LLC

SELLER American First Credit Union

DETAILS 16,183 SF; $1.6 million

APN 163-11-104-002

BUYER’S REP Mike McLeod of Albright Callister

SELLER’S REP The Larkin Team of NAI Vegas

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 6175 W. Sahara Ave., 89146

BUYER Winner Properties

SELLER JTN Trust

DETAILS 19,173 SF; $4.7 million

APN 163-11-504-017

REP (BOTH) Joseph Anderson of The Equity Group

WC

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 3740 Barron Way, 89511

BUYER Horiba Instruments Inc.

SELLER Geothermal Properties, LLC

DETAILS 17,752 SF; $3,330,000

APN 164-342-35

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 901 S. Center St., 89501

BUYER Andy HC & Phyllis Chen

SELLER 901 South Center St, LLC

DETAILS 11,899 SF; $3,483,870

APN 011-334-15

Sale, Motel

ADDRESS 720 W. 4th St., 89503

BUYER 720 West 4th Street, LLC

SELLER Donner Inn LP

DETAILS 32 units; $65,625 per unit

APN 007-272-03

O

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 660 S. Nevada

Hwy 160; 89048

BUYER R. Bollig

SELLER John & Emily Bettencourt

DETAILS 27,584 SF; $2,365,000

APN 038-261-15

SELLER’S REP Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International