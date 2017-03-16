Pinot’s Palette to Open Third Las Vegas Location at Town Square

Visitors at Town Square will soon have a new place to bring out their inner artist.

Pinot’s Palette, the popular paint-and-sip studio, will be bringing more fun and creativity to the community when it opens its third Las Vegas valley studio at Town Square on Friday, April 7. Located on the west end of Town Square, across from the Yard House and just below AMC Town Square 18 theater, it’s the sister studio to the Henderson location in The District at Green Valley and Summerlin location in Boca Park. With a slightly smaller, more intimate feel, the Town Square location will hold up to 48 guests in the main studio and 24 guests in the private party room.

To celebrate its opening, Pinot’s Palette is hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. The upscale wine and painting experience is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a weekend of giving back to the community by “Painting It Forward” while patrons fulfill the Pinot’s Palette motto of “Paint. Drink. Have Fun.” Supporters can sign up for either of the two-hour 7 p.m. classes on Friday or Saturday for $39, with 100 percent of the painting proceeds to be donated to St. Jude. Guests interested in signing up for Friday’s “Pinot in Paradise” class can register online at www.pinotspalette.com/townsquare/event/147378 and Saturday’s “Wild Wine Night” class registration is available at www.pinotspalette.com/townsquare/event/153747.

Local husband and wife team Reed and Judy Alewel are owners of all three Pinot’s Palettes in the Las Vegas area. Prior to opening their first studio in Henderson, Reed was vice president of sales and operations for a leading gaming machine manufacturer in Las Vegas, and Judy was a clinical nurse instructor at College of Southern Nevada. In 2014, Reed was laid off by a downsizing at his corporate employer, which led him to open Pinot’s Palette at The District. Judy has since left her job to focus on their studios, and together they have created 26 full- and part-time jobs in the Valley.

“We’re so thrilled to open our third Las Vegas Valley studio at Town Square where locals and tourists alike can explore their creativity,” said Reed Alewel. “We are honored to be partnering with the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for our grand opening weekend. They are an extraordinary organization, and we believe that it is important as business owners to give back to the community.”

Pinot’s Palette has been established as the Valley’s most upscale paint-and-sip studio. A great advantage of the franchise is the access to its nationwide library of paintings. With over 1,400 paintings available to guests with a new painting added to the library nearly every day, Pinot’s Palette keeps its content fresh and consistent with current decorating trends. Pinot’s Palette Town Square provides all art supplies needed for each painting class, and is staffed by professional artists that will recreate the featured painting step-by-step with every brushstroke being displayed on a 75-inch monitor. The artists level of instruction is of the highest quality, but this is not an art class. With 22 different wines, and a dozen different beers, along with non-alcoholic offerings, this is a social event. Pinot’s Palette is perfect for date nights, girls’ night out, birthdays, church groups, and more. The three locations will have nearly 100 public classes each month, so there’s something for everyone. More information is available at http://www.pinotspalette.com/townsquare.

About Pinot’s Palette

Pinot’s Palette is a pioneer of the paint and sip experience – a revolutionary way to enjoy art and wine, meet new people and bond with friends. With more than 190 locations open or under development across 35 states and Canada, and new locations popping up monthly, Pinot’s Palette is the world’s fastest growing paint and sip franchise. Guests enjoy a no-skills-required art class—all supplies included—directed by trained, local artists, who guide guests step-by-step through a featured painting. By bringing fun, modern and creative ideas to their events, Pinot’s Palette curates a unique, rewarding experience while providing a worthwhile contribution to the community. For more information, visit www.PinotsPalette.com.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).