New Renown Health Physicians’ Clinic Build-Out Completed by Shaheen Beauchamp Builders

RENO – Renown Health is opening a new family practice clinic in the Summit Mall in early spring. The clinic covers three vacated storefronts, including those previously occupied by Jos. A Banks, which moved to a location near Meadowood Mall.

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC was the successful bidder for the project, and was chosen as general contractor, architecture and design was by Eric Fong of MBA Architects + Interior Design, structural engineering by Forbes Engineering, and mechanical, plumbing and electrical engineering was completed by MSA Engineering Consultants, all based in Reno.

“We all know how quickly our community is growing. That is why bringing more providers and care locations to our region is a top priority,” said Dr. Marie McCormack, medical director of Renown Medical Group. “New locations like this along with more than 50 new specialty, primary and urgent care providers will help ensure northern Nevadans have greater access to care closer to home.”

Brenda Erickson, project manager for Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, said demolition was completed in November, with plumbing and electrical and interior finishes being completed in February. At least 12 local contractors employing more than 50 area residents were used to complete the 10,000-square foot medical facility.

“Shaheen Beauchamp has built over 40,000 square feet of usable retail space in the Summit Mall, including merchants like Tangerine, Sephora and Lens Crafters,” she said. “We’ve also built more than 100,000 square feet of medical office space, from urology to skin cancer clinics, medical office buildings to surgery centers. “Renown is a great partner to work with. They are very important to community. These primary care centers provide easier access for people to get medical care when they really need it.”

