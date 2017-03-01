Nevada State Bank’s Debby Herman Presents Check To The Reno Rodeo Foundation.

Nevada State Bank presented a check for $8,718 to the Reno Rodeo Foundation, the charitable arm of the Reno Rodeo, northern Nevada’s longest-running and largest annual professional sporting event.

This is the sixth year Nevada State Bank helped collect donations of clothing and cash for the cause. Bank colleagues at each branch encouraged clients to “Donate a Dollar for Denim” by buying paper denim pockets which covered branch walls. The Reno Rodeo Foundation uses cash contributions to purchase new clothing items for children throughout the year.

