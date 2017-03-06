Nevada State Bank Present $10,000 Check to Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, Nevada State Bank presented a check for $10,000 to Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada. The check was presented during a break at the final home game for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

During the 2016-2017 basketball season for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, Nevada State Bank partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to sponsor Swish for A-Wish.

With every free throw made by a Rebel during the season, Nevada State Bank donated $25 to help make wishes come true.

