Nevada State Bank Present $10,000 Check to Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada

Nevada State Bank presented a check for $10,000 to Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada.
PHOTO (LEFT TO RIGHT):
Micah Phillips, executive vice president/marketing for Nevada State Bank
Rich Justiana, vice president/private banking officer for Nevada State Bank
Caroline Ciocca, president and CEO Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada
Genie Moya, marketing specialist for Nevada State Bank
Ryan Foytik, marketing project manager for Nevada State Bank
Kids from Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, Nevada State Bank presented a check for $10,000 to Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada. The check was presented during a break at the final home game for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

During the 2016-2017 basketball season for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, Nevada State Bank partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to sponsor Swish for A-Wish.

With every free throw made by a Rebel during the season, Nevada State Bank donated $25 to help make wishes come true.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

