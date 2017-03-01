Nevada State Bank Names Stewart Wilson Senior Vice President, Corporate Lending Team Leader

LAS VEGAS – Nevada State Bank has named Stewart Wilson senior vice president, corporate lending team leader.

Wilson will be responsible for construction lending and permanent loans for commercial real estate projects in Nevada.

Wilson brings more than 25 years of banking experience to this position, and has served in various management roles for US Bank, N.A., Bank of America and Norwest Bank. He was most recently with Beal Bank in Plano, Texas, serving as portfolio manager for CLMG Corp. and underwriting/due diligence team lead for Beal Bank’s Loan Acquisition Group.

“Stewart is an incredible addition to our real estate lending team, and we welcome him back to Nevada,” said Jeff Jenkins, executive vice president, statewide real estate lending manager for Nevada State Bank. “His experience in the Nevada marketplace will be a great asset as we look to continue to grow our real estate portfolio.”

Wilson earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from University of Texas at El Paso.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.