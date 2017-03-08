Nevada State Bank Names Adam Jones Vice President, Wealth Advisor

RENO – Nevada State Bank welcomes the addition of wealth advisor Adam Jones to its Nevada Wealth Advisors wealth and fiduciary services team. As a wealth advisor, Jones will provide clients with financial planning, insurance needs and investment portfolio management.

Jones brings 15 years of banking and financial services experience to his new role. He most recently worked as an assistant vice president and financial solutions advisor for Merrill Edge, in addition to previous positions at Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Advisors and First Financial Bank, all based in Reno.

“Adam is a great addition to our wealth advisory team,” said Randy Boesch, executive vice president and director of The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. “His years of developing banking relationships with high net worth customers and business professionals will be a great asset to our wealth management team.”

Jones earned a degree in business administration from University of Nevada, Reno.

