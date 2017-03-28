Nevada Small Business Person of the Year: Dr. Eva D. Littman TMC Client Honored as Part of National Small Business Week

LAS VEGAS - TMC congratulates Dr. Eva Littman, owner of Red Rock Fertility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on her Small Business Person of the Year award win!

Before Dr. Littman founded Red Rock Fertility in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas community had to travel to California and elsewhere to get the appropriate care. When she opened the center, she wanted to make sure that the Las Vegas community as well as the international community, had access to not only personalized physician care, but also the highest standard of fertility care that could be offered.

Dr. Littman says that what drives her is “the challenge - the challenge of being able to take situations that others have failed at, and to succeed.” It is not only challenging to own and run a small business but to encounter obstacles in her work every day in reproduction is truly miraculous. As the founder of this small business, she has worked hard to produce high pregnancy success rates in Las Vegas, throughout the US and abroad. Dr. Littman truly is passionate about accepting and overcoming challenges. She often takes cases with less than five percent chance of pregnancy. She is motivated by being able to make people’s dreams come true after they’ve almost given up hope.

Red Rock Fertility is a modern, boutique-style fertility practice. With a team oriented approach to healthcare, they ensure that their patients receive the highest quality of care and in turn, high success rates. They offer a full range of services and treatments, including In Vitro Fertilization. The practice was founded in 2008 by Dr. Eva Littman and has grown to be one of the most successful fertility centers on the West Coast. The Red Rock team prides themselves on specializing in challenging cases and helping patients that other doctors have deemed as having a slim chance on conceiving.

Red Rock Fertility purchased a new building at 9120 W. Russell Road in Southwest Las Vegas in December 2014. The two-story, 12,500-square-foot building was purchased with an SBA 504 loan from TMC Financing. TMC Financing provided $1.7 million of the project’s $4.7 million total cost.

In the first week of May, Dr. Littman will join winners from all 50 states and US territories in Washington, D.C. for the announcement of SBA’s National Small Business Person of the Year. The applicants are judged based on the history of the company, their business plans, analysis of growth, and how they have overcome adversity.

Click here to view all the winners across the United States.