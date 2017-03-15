Nevada REALTORS Visit France to Show Off Silver State Real Estate Opportunities

LAS VEGAS – Leading REALTORS from throughout Nevada will be showing off real estate and investment opportunities in the Silver State by attending MIPIM, the world’s leading global real estate market, business conference and networking event, being held March 14-17 in Cannes, France.

Seven Nevada real estate industry leaders are attending the event this week, representing the statewide Nevada Association of REALTORS (NVAR), the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR), the Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS (RSAR) and the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV).

They include NVAR and GLVAR Past President Dave Tina, 2017 CALV President Jennifer Ott, CCIM, GLVAR Past President Scott Beaudry, GLVAR CEO Wendy DiVecchio and 2017 RSAR President John Graham, as well as Diane Brown, a Northern Nevada REALTOR who chairs NVAR’s Global Committee, and Tamara Larisa Tyrbouslu, a Las Vegas REALTOR who leads GLVAR’s Global Committee.

These Nevadans will be part of a growing USA pavilion, hosted by the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), the nation’s largest real estate trade organization.

This will be the second year Nevada REALTORS have attended MIPIM, Tina said. This year, he said Nevada’s representatives will apply “lessons learned” from their first year at the event, bringing additional information about “the most significant projects” being built or planned in the state. He said examples range from Tesla’s gigafactory being built near Reno and Sparks to the proposed professional football stadium being planned for a site near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

“We’ve prepared basic information on nearly 20 of the most significant real estate projects in Nevada, focusing on developments of $5 million or more,” Tina explained.

More than 23,000 leading real estate executives from 90 countries, including thousands of investors, are expected to attend the annual gathering of the global real estate industry. The event brings together investors, developers, occupiers, architects, hotel groups, public authorities, city mayors and property associations from around the world.

This is the third year of NAR’s expanded presence at this global event, providing local and regional U.S. markets the ability to showcase opportunities for foreign investment.

The U.S. consistently ranks among the top markets for international real estate investors, NAR officials say, in part because they view the U.S. as one of the safest places to purchase real estate.

NVAR leaders added that Las Vegas, Reno and other parts of Nevada have become increasingly popular places for foreign buyers to invest in homes and other forms of real estate.

In recent years, industry research has shown foreign buyers plan to invest increasing amounts of money in U.S. real estate. In fact, 64 percent of foreign investors surveyed by the industry association AFIRE last year planned to increase their investments in U.S. property.

In addition to Nevada and the greater Las Vegas area, U.S. markets featured in the USA pavilion include representatives from the states of Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Missouri and the metro areas of Miami and San Diego. The CCIM Institute and the Institute of Real Estate Management, both affiliated commercial industry groups of NAR, will also be featured in the USA pavilion.

