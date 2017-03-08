Nevada Cancer Specialists Hires Five Oncologists

Nevada Cancer Specialists has brought together five accomplished oncologists to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:

Edgar Faylona, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Faylona completed his medical training at the University of the Philippines in Manila, Philippines and completed his residency at St. Gerard Hospital in San Pablo City, Philippines and Ravenswood Hospital Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Gilbert Nyamuswa, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Nyamuswa completed his medical training at Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine, University of Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe and completed his residency at the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University and Harlem Hospital Center in New York, New York.

Russell Gollard, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Gollard completed his medical training at the University of Southern California School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California and completed his residency at the University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles.

John Ellerton, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Ellerton completed his medical training at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and completed his residency at St. Michael’s Hospital, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Charina Toste, NP joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Toste completed her medical training at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Nevada Cancer Specialists

We believe in combining expertise, compassion and understanding when it comes to treatment for our patients. We want you to feel like you have unrivaled support from our team here at Nevada Cancer Specialists.

Nevada Cancer Specialists has a dedicated team of trained doctors, nurses and staff that collectively have over 75 years’ experience helping patients fight cancer. Our team is committed to providing the most effective treatments available in order to diagnose and successfully treat cancer and blood disorders. We offer outstanding care in a professional and compassionate setting.

Our goal is to provide every patient and their family with top quality care in their fight against cancer while treating them with the respect and compassion they deserve.