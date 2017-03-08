Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Nevada Cancer Specialists Hires Five Oncologists

Nevada Cancer Specialists Hires Five Oncologists

By Leave a Comment

Nevada Cancer Specialists has brought together five accomplished oncologists to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community.
Russell Gollard, MD - Medical Director

Nevada Cancer Specialists has brought together five accomplished oncologists to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:

Edgar Faylona, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Faylona completed his medical training at the University of the Philippines in Manila, Philippines and completed his residency at St. Gerard Hospital in San Pablo City, Philippines and Ravenswood Hospital Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Gilbert Nyamuswa, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Nyamuswa completed his medical training at Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine, University of Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe and completed his residency at the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University and Harlem Hospital Center in New York, New York.

Russell Gollard, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Gollard completed his medical training at the University of Southern California School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California and completed his residency at the University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles.

John Ellerton, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Ellerton completed his medical training at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and completed his residency at St. Michael’s Hospital, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Charina Toste, NP joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd.) and specializes in oncology. Toste completed her medical training at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Nevada Cancer Specialists

We believe in combining expertise, compassion and understanding when it comes to treatment for our patients. We want you to feel like you have unrivaled support from our team here at Nevada Cancer Specialists.

Nevada Cancer Specialists has a dedicated team of trained doctors, nurses and staff that collectively have over 75 years’ experience helping patients fight cancer. Our team is committed to providing the most effective treatments available in order to diagnose and successfully treat cancer and blood disorders. We offer outstanding care in a professional and compassionate setting.

Our goal is to provide every patient and their family with top quality care in their fight against cancer while treating them with the respect and compassion they deserve.

Recent Issues

March 2017
February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom