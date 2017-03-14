Nathan Adelson Hospice Names Rosamari McNulty as Vice President for Employee and Volunteer Solutions

LAS VEGAS - Carole Fisher, president and chief executive officer of Nathan Adelson Hospice, announced that Rosamari McNulty has been promoted to the position of vice president for Employee and Volunteer Solutions at the state’s largest non-profit hospice.

McNulty has been with Nathan Adelson Hospice since 2009. Prior to her promotion, she was the senior director of Human Resources and Volunteer Services for the hospice. Her new role and responsibilities include implementing systems for employee growth and performance with specific focus on employee satisfaction and engagement, along with increasing the depth and breadth of volunteer participation in the organization.

Prior to joining the hospice, McNulty was the director of Human Resources for University Health System at the Clinical Practice of the University Of Nevada School Of Medicine, where she oversaw all human resources, training and development activities. McNulty has 20 years of experience in the human resources field and served as an adjunct faculty at the University of Phoenix, and the director of Human Resources for Lake Mead Hospital Medical Center.

McNulty earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Puerto Rico, and a Master of Science in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute, and Senior Certified Professional from the Society for Human Resource Management. She is also a certified Development Dimensions International Trainer, and is bilingual in English and Spanish.

McNulty is currently a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and serves on the United Way of Southern Nevada Women’s Leadership Council as an executive committee member at large. She also co-chairs the Volunteerism Committee there. She was a past board member for the Southern Nevada Human Resources Association, where she served as the Hospitality chairperson and the Best Places to Work chairperson for two years.

About Nathan Adelson Hospice

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in hospice care and palliative medicine for almost 40 years, is the largest non-profit hospice in Southern Nevada, caring for an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients daily. In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones with comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community. In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened an in-patient hospice in Las Vegas, and today the hospice is recognized as a national model for superior hospice care. The mission of the hospice is to be the Hospice of Choice, the Employer of Preference and a Training Center of Excellence for comprehensive end of life care. Its vision is simple: no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain.

The hospice also is home to The Center for Compassionate Care, a non-profit counseling agency providing individual, group and family counseling services to address grief, loss and issues related to surviving life-threatening illnesses. For more information, visit www.nah.org.