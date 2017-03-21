NAIOP Southern Nevada Chapter Announces Winners of 20th Annual Spotlight Awards

NAIOP Southern Nevada has announced the 2017 winners of the 20th Annual Spotlight Awards. The prominent awards event, held March 4 at Red Rock Hotel & Casino, honored distinguished businesses and individuals connected to the commercial real estate and development industry locally. The awards program is designed to highlight NAIOP members who positively impact the industry and increase public awareness through their outstanding achievements.

Here are Southern Nevada’s 2017 Spotlight Award recipients

Industry Award Category Winners

Trendsetter Firm: The Howard Hughes Corporation

Principal Member of the Year: Rod Martin, Majestic Realty Co.

Associate Member of the Year: Leroy Taylor, Logic Commercial Real Estate

Special Recognition – For working on a study of the proposed BLM Resource Management Plan and its potential impact on economic development: John Ramous, Harsch Investment Properties; John Restrepo, RCG Economics; Mike Shohet, Jones Lang LaSalle; Alan Schlottmann, Theodore Roosevelt Institute

Principal Firm of the Year: Prologis

Developing Leader of the Year: Courtney Goffstein, Colliers International

Broker of the Year – Office: Ryan Martin, CCIM, SIOR, Taber Thill, SIOR and Patti Dillon, Colliers International

Broker of the Year – Industrial: Higgins Toft Team, CBRE

Broker of the Year – Retail: Adam Malan and Deana Marcello, Logic Commercial Real Estate

General Contracting Firm of the Year: DC Building Group

Architecture Firm of the Year: Coda Group Inc.

Brokerage Firm of the Year: Colliers International

Engineering Firm of the Year: Kimley-Horn and Associates

Financial Firm of the Year: CommCap Advisors

Ellie Shattuck Spirit of Spotlight: Katrina Bruce, NAIOP Southern Nevada

Project Honor Award Winners

Industrial Park: Parc Post

Office Building: Ainsworth Gaming Headquarters of the Americas

Industrial Building- Over 2000,000 Square Feet: Black Mountain Distribution Center 3

Industrial Building- Under 200,000 Square Feet: Republic Services Material Recovery Facility

Special Use – Healthcare: ENT ASC/Clinic

Special Use: T-Mobile Arena

Retail Building Special Award: IKEA - Las Vegas

Retail Building: Boot Barn

Redevelopment Project: Southern Nevada Health District New Headquarters Facility

Public Use/Government - Recreation: Sean's Park Phase 1

Public Use/Government: Nevada State College Nursing, Science & Education Building and the James E. and Beverly Rogers Student Center

Tenant Improvements – Large Office: Pinnacle Entertainment Headquarters

Tenant Improvements – Medium Office: Sykes Call Center - Durango

Tenant Improvements – Small Office: Fox Rothchild

Tenant Improvements – Retail: TruFusion

Tenant Improvements – Other: Apollo - RedFlint

Tenant Improvements - Hospitality: Beerhaus Restaurant

Sustainable/Green Building: Las Vegas Corporate Center 20

ABOUT NAIOP SOUTHERN NEVADA

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 400 members serving the local Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.

