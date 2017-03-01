Movers and Shakers: Virginia Toalepai

President & CEO

World Wide Safety (4 years in NV)

Type of Business: Safety Consultants | Hails from: Apia, Samoa | 4 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Las Vegas

How did you first get into your profession?

I was introduced to the safety industry by my ex-husband.

What is your pet peeve?

People who tell me that something is impossible or it cannot be accomplished.

What do you want your legacy to be?

At the end of it all I hope all the people in my life know that they can accomplish their dream no matter what roadblocks are in the way. I hope they have the courage to believe and chase their dreams and never give-up.

If you could have coined a single phrase of wisdom, what would it be?

You can be anything you want to be, regardless of your past and present.

What is the best moment of your career?

It was in 2016 when I had my entire team gathered for a training meeting and we decided to stop to reflect on all that we had accomplished in the past few years. During that meeting we really looked at how much we had grown and all the hard work we have dedicated to be the best that we can be.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

Whatever business you decide to pursue, be sure it is something that you love not just something you like. You need to have the passion and dedication to see your dream become a reality through whatever life throws at you.

What is your motto?

Stay hungry and stay humble!

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be and why?

My favorite fictional characters are the ones played by Denzel Washington. I admire how he approaches each role without fear.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

I wanted to be a doctor to help the sick and injured.

What do you wish you would have learned at the beginning of your career?

I am grateful for everything I have learned but to remember that timing is everything.

What was the toughest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

To not expect everyone I work with to think the way I do.