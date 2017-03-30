The McGarey Group Named #1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commercial Team in U.S.

LAS VEGAS - The McGarey Group, a commercial real estate division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, was recognized as the top-producing team throughout Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for 2016. This is the fourth consecutive year the team has ranked #1 in the nation and the eighth year in a row that it has been one of top five ranked commercial teams in the country.

Led by Christopher McGarey, CCIM, CPM®, The McGarey Group manages more than 500 single family homes, townhouses and high-rise investment properties. In addition, they manage and lease over 2.1 million square feet of commercial real estate space comprised of 42 separate projects.

“This team did more business in Southern Nevada than larger teams in both New York and Florida,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “Chris has been developing his stellar reputation in commercial real estate for more than 20 years and his volume of clients says quite a bit about his management capabilities.”

McGarey first joined Stark’s company in 1994 to start a new property management division. He managed the division until 2003, when he started his own independent firm. McGarey rejoined the company in 2009 and has been its top-ranked commercial real estate team every year since then.

“We manage properties from the investor’s point of view,” said McGarey. “Our number one goal is to preserve and enhance the value of our clients’ real estate holdings. Paying attention to the details is critical for success in property management, and is an area in which we excel. We are proud to have the distinction as the top commercial real estate team throughout Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global organization.”

For more information on The McGarey Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit www.mcgareypartners.com or call Chris directly at 702-267-6991.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES NEVADA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 25 offices and 2,200 agents, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.

In 2016, Fortune named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world. In 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com or call 702-796-7777.