Kylie Rowe Appointed to EDAWN Board of Trustees

Reno – Kylie Rowe, Vice President of Relocation at Dickson Realty, has been appointed to the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s (EDAWN) Board of Trustees.

Rowe will bring her millennial perspective to the Board, as well as her experience with entrepreneurship. Rowe’s community impact spans across the University of Nevada, Reno and within Reno’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. In 2014, Kylie was selected as the Assistant Director of the Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship in The College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno. Rowe was recognized as an influencer and connector between the University and community in EDAWN’s 52-card Start Up Deck. Rowe has served as a member of the program committee for TEDxUniversityofNevada for three years. Rowe has a degree in Economics and a Master of Social Work from the University of Nevada, Reno. She plans to graduate with a Master in Business Administration in May 2017.

“We are looking forward to Kylie’s fresh perspective,” said Mike Kazmierski, President and Chief Executive Officer, EDAWN. “It is exciting to utilize her experience in entrepreneurship, relocation of new businesses to the region and housing market trends.”

EDAWN’s Board of Trustees is comprised of private investors and industry experts, along with community leaders and elected officials, committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks.

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch and Montrêux in Reno/Sparks, Nev., as well as Graeagle, Donner Lake and Truckee, Calif. Dickson Realty is the market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.