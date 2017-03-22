Krista Gilbertson Joins Public Relations & Public Affairs Firm, The Ferraro Group

LAS VEGAS – The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs firm with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City and Phoenix, recently hired Krista Gilbertson as a Senior Account Executive.

In her new position, Gilbertson’s responsibilities will include overseeing public relations activities, creating strategic public relations plans, and developing and overseeing social media and community outreach campaigns. She will be working with clients such as WestCare, Western Elite, JAG Nevada, and Dunkin’ Donuts.

“We are very fortunate to have Krista join our public relations team,” said Holly Silvestri, partner at The Ferraro Group. “Her impressive PR experience and extensive knowledge of the Las Vegas community make her a tremendous asset to our firm.”

Prior to joining The Ferraro Group, Gilbertson was the public relations specialist for MGM Resorts International, where she oversaw PR efforts for the family-friendly attractions, guest pools and diversity initiatives for all MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas. She also worked with international media from the UK and Brazil along with diversity media for LGBT, African-American, Latin American and Green/Sustainability outlets.

A Las Vegas native, Gilbertson graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Media Studies with an emphasis in Integrated Marketing Communications. She got her professional start in PR in 2011 as an account coordinator for PR Plus, working with entertainment and hospitality clients such as Silverton Casino Hotel, Hash House A Go Go, The Pawn Stars and comedian George Wallace.

About The Ferraro Group

The Ferraro Group is a leading public relations and public affairs firm that provides strategic communications counsel to corporations, coalitions, associations and individuals. With offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Phoenix and Carson City, the firm specializes in external and internal communications, including strategic positioning, PR campaigns, reputational management, media relations, social media efforts, public affairs, and advocacy.

