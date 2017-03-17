KPS3 Hires Turner Park as Digital Project Manager

RENO — KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Turner Park as a digital project manager. She will support clients with digital projects, reporting, and content creation, making sure they are done on time, on strategy and within budget.

Before her start at KPS3, Park worked at the Reno-based company The Abbi Agency where she curated content, led campaign design and developed e-newsletters. Prior to landing in Reno, Park lived in Portland, Oregon and worked as a graphic designer for an agency specializing in medical marketing.

Park graduated with a bachelor of arts from University of Oregon with a major in digital arts and minor in communication studies. She participated in the school’s student magazine and worked for a non-profit ballet company helping them in their marketing department.

About KPS3:

KPS3 goes far beyond any normal definition of a marketing company, PR firm or digital agency. We handle large-scale advertising and branding campaigns, we build enterprise-level web and mobile applications, and we can train a room full of executives from across the country how to handle the media.