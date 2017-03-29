Nevada Business Magazine

JAG Nevada to Host 3rd Annual Career Development Conference

More than 300 students across Nevada will participate in conference

Las Vegas —Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (JAG Nevada), a statewide school to career program affiliated with the Jobs for America’s Graduates network, will hold its third annual Career Development Conference (CDC) at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Texas Station Convention Center, 2101 Texas Star Ln in North Las Vegas. The CDC is an annual event where 300 JAG students from 41 Nevada high schools in twelve Nevada school districts will compete in several career-themed events to showcase and hone skills that can later be applied to life after high school graduation.

This year, the events include JAG Chapter Video Competition, Community Service Competition, Art Competition (Digital, 2D, 3D), Public Speaking Competition, Employability Skills Competition, and a JAG Trivia Bowl. The students will also participate in interactive workshops, the College & Career Fair, and attend a luncheon.

“This is a perfect opportunity for students to showcase the practical hard and soft skills and that they need to enter and succeed in college and career,” said Rene Cantu, Executive Director of JAG. “Students leave the CDC feeling inspired and motivated about their future after high school graduation, and that is exactly what JAG aims to do.”

For more information about JAG Nevada and the CDC, please visit www.JAGNV.org.

About JAG Nevada

JAG Nevada is a school to career program. Our mission is to ensure our students Graduate Work Ready - through our program, high risk students graduate not only on time, but prepared for life after high school equipped with the practical skills necessary to be successful in the workplace, or to enroll in post-secondary education or the military. Currently serving 2,500 Nevada high school students in 41 high schools in 12 Nevada counties, JAG Nevada was launched by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval in bipartisan partnership with the Nevada State Legislature to help increase Nevada’s high school graduation rates. For more information, please visit www.jagnv.org.

