Henderson-Area Ben & Jerry’s Locations to Host Free Cone Day on April 4, 2017

Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino will offer Free Cone Day on April 4, 2017.Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino will offer Free Cone Day from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on April 4, 2017.

A small cone or cup is free with no purchase necessary, with donations being accepted for the CASA Foundation. All flavors will be available, including non dairy.

CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes.

Las Vegas entertainers, social media personalities and chefs will serve ice cream at the District location throughout Free Cone Day. Celebrity scoopers scheduled include Vinnie Favorito, Chef Carla Pellegrino, The Chippendales, Hooters Girls, Fantasy at Luxor, Marriage Can Be Murder, Jennifer Romas of Sexxy, Tribute artist Jason Tenner, Chef Wes Kendrick, Comedy Magician Adam London and others.

The District at Green Valley Ranch Ben & Jerry's location will also feature a face painter and balloon maker from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 4.

Ben & Jerry's inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino and the District at Green Valley Ranch are both owned and operated by Georges and Joyce Maalouf, Henderson residents and longtime supporters of local charitable organizations.

ABOUT BEN & JERRY'S:

The District at Green Valley Ranch is located next to the Green Valley Ranch Casino on I-215 and Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, Nevada. Ben & Jerry's is located across from Panera Bread. The Sunset Station Hotel & Casino location of Ben & Jerry's is located inside the Food Court.

ABOUT CASA FOUNDATION:

To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, please visit casalasvegas.org. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month .

