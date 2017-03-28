Grand Canyon Development Partners Names Vivian Bryce-Tyson as Project Manager

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based construction and real estate development and construction management company, announced the hiring of Vivian Bryce-Tyson to serve as a project manager. In her new position, she will be responsible for managing design, permitting and construction for various projects in Arizona and Nevada.

Bryce-Tyson brings more than 18 years of experience in the construction and real estate development industry to her new position at Grand Canyon Development Partners. Throughout her career in the construction industry, Bryce-Tyson has become well-versed in all facets of the developmental process. She has experience in various avenues of construction and has spent the last eight years of her career managing and overseeing the complete development and construction of medical facilities.

Bryce-Tyson is a graduate of the Dell Webb School of Construction Management at Arizona State University. She received the NAIOP Spotlight Award for Industrial Park of the Year for one of her past projects.

About Grand Canyon Development Partners

Grand Canyon Development Partners is a full-service project management company providing experienced leadership and expertise to Real Estate Developers, Retailers, and Contractors throughout the Southwest. Our primary objective is to help people develop and build projects successfully. GCDP is comprised of development and construction professionals who have over 100 years of combined experience working for design and engineering firms, developers and contractors. Our extensive experience provides us with a unique ability to fully understand what is critical to our clients and their business while also having the insight on what it takes to pull a successful project together from feasibility to design and permitting, thru construction and turnover to your tenants. For more information on Grand Canyon Development Partner, visit http://grandcanyoninc.com/.