GLVAR’s Young Professionals Network Honors its Top “40 Under 40” Local REALTORS and 2017 Hall of Fame Members

LAS VEGAS – The Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR) and its Young Professionals Network of Las Vegas (YPN) have announced the winners of their annual “40 Under 40” awards.

The awards program was created to acknowledge the top 40 local REALTORS under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in their careers and service to their community, the real estate industry and their state, local and national associations. Honorees were chosen by a selection committee of GLVAR members, who also considered their professional designations, contributions to charities and to GLVAR’s Political Survival Fund, as well as their annual real estate sales transactions and number of properties they manage.

They will be honored at an April 27 event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. They will also be recognized in various ways by GLVAR, including being featured in GLVAR’s monthly Southern Nevada REALTOR publication. For information or tickets to the awards event, email vleanos@glvar.org.

GLVAR and its YPN group also inducted eight members into its “40 Under 40” Hall of Fame for members who have been named to the top 40 for three years.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include:

William J. Alt, NextHome Integrity

Joseph Y. Lee, eProNet Realty

Omar A. Lopez, BHHS Nevada Properties

Holly Marquardt, All Vegas Valley Realty

Charmaine Prospero, Northcap Residential

Georgia Purpura, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

Krystal A. Sherry, Hudson Real Estate

Julie C. Youngblood, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

YPN’s “40 Under 40” honorees for 2017 include:

Nora E. Aguirre, Source Realty

Jordan D. Betten, Coldwell Banker Premier

Amanda Bolton, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

Christina Cova-Simmons, BHHS Nevada Properties

Shawn Cunningham, RE/MAX Advantage

Amber M. DeLillo, Signature Real Estate Group

Bobby R. Deveraux, Shorewood Real Estate

Andrew Dionne, Barrett and Co., Inc.

Jeff T. Ehlert, Blue Diamond Realty LLC

Wasim Faranesh, Black & Cherry Real Estate

Jim C. Fong, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

Stephanie Fontaine, Urban Nest Realty

Robert Gluskin, Signature Real Estate Group

Sevak Grigor, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

Randy K. Hatada, Xpand Realty & Property Management

Sara H. Jessa, Urban Nest Realty

Ronald J. Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

Lola Karacsonyi, Monopoly Realty & Management, Inc.

Troy J. Kearns, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

Ryan King, King Realty Group

Eric A. Kruger, Windermere Prestige Properties

Alexandra Malenkina, Nevada Realty Experts

Jason Mattson, Orange Realty Group LLC

James J. McGuire, Signature Real Estate Group

Paulina McKinney, Urban Nest Realty

Michael McNamara, Coldwell Banker Premier

Cassandra A. Mor, the Mor Group

Mark D. Perry, Local Realty

Nicholas J. Puglia, Coldwell Banker Premier

Yared Rivera, Realty One Group, Inc.

Stephen E. Roberts Jr., SER Realty LLC

Maureen Robison, BHHS Nevada Properties

Robert Andy Stahl, Raintree Real Estate

Duc T. Su, Pordes Residential Sales & Marketing LLC

Sasha Terry, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

Angela K. Tina, Urban Nest Realty

Rexalynn M. Walberg, Goliath Properties

Geoffrey S. Zahler, Zahler Properties LLC

Kamyar Zargari, Triumph Property Management Company

Melissa L. Zimbelman, Luxe International Realty

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. GLVAR, the local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, is a professional trade organization for REALTORS® in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.lasvegasrealtor.com.

About YPN of Las Vegas

YPN of Las Vegas is an organization of young, career-minded, real estate professionals who focus on the importance of education, technology, community service and building relationships through networking. Central to the mission of YPN of Las Vegas is the goal of creating programs to encourage, foster and promote young GLVAR members to excel in their careers and encourage the pursuit of leadership roles at the local, state and national levels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/YPNLasVegas.