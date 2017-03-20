GLVAR and CALV Offer Commercial Real Estate Education Day, Starting April 11

LAS VEGAS – If you want to learn more about commercial real estate, here’s your chance.

Starting April 11 and continuing once every quarter throughout the year, the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR) and its Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) will be presenting a “Commercial Real Estate Education Day” at the GLVAR building at 1750 E. Sahara Ave.

According to 2017 CALV President Jennifer Ott, a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and a longtime local commercial real estate broker, these quarterly classes will enable local real estate agents and brokers to earn continuing education credits with an emphasis on commercial real estate.

Each “Commercial Real Estate Education Day” will feature six hours of commercial real estate classes taught by experienced instructors. For instance, the April 11 class that runs from 9 a.m. until noon is called “Law and Legislative Update: I am a Commercial Agent. How Does It Affect Me?” It will be led by longtime GLVAR member, experienced instructor and commercial real estate broker Soozi Jones Walker, CCIM and a member of the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS (SIOR).

Likewise, the instructor of the April 11 afternoon course that runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on “Profitable and Efficient Operating Systems: How to Achieve Results and Team Engagement Like You Never Have Before” is longtime commercial real estate executive Hayim Mizrachi, CCIM.

Both of these industry leaders spent a year serving as president of CALV, one of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals.

In addition to the April 11 classes, “Commercial Real Estate Education Day” courses are also scheduled for June 9, Sept. 1 and Dec. 1. The cost to attend both classes that day is $40, or $30 if registered by March 31. Individual classes are priced at $20 per class. Breakfast and lunch are included for all attendees. To register, call (702) 784-5051 or visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com/education.

About the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is the commercial real estate division of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®. It organizes and empowers the industry in Southern Nevada through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to REALTORS® and non-REALTORS® alike. For more information, visit www.calv.org.

###