Get Close for Comfort: Metro Diner to Open First Las Vegas Locations

Favorite Florida restaurant lands in valley to offer taste of nostalgia

Metro Diner invites Las Vegas to come in for a taste of home. The popular Florida restaurants, highlighted on television by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, will offer comfort food favorites.

Metro will start with three Las Vegas locales. The first, at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave., opens March 14. Other locations are planned on south Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas and north Stephanie St. in Henderson, along with more sites.

Metro Diner was established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Florida. The restaurants are known for warm, welcoming service, large portions and indulgent comfort food with flair. With most dishes priced under $15, the eatery offers a great value offering all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Metro Diner, which Fieri featured in 2010 on his Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” features made-from-scratch twists on old classics, including fried chicken and waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and Charleston shrimp and grits with signature sweet and spicy sauce. Kids can find something familiar, too, including macaroni and cheese and pigs in a blanket.

Mark Davoli’s creativity shows in special menu items such as Yo Hala on the Square (check out http://www.foodnetwork.com/videos/yo-halla-stuffed-french-toast-0167293 ), crab cake Benedict and more. To serve Las Vegas’ around-the-clock workforce, Metro will offer all-day breakfast along with its lunch and dinner offerings.

Longtime Las Vegas restaurateur Tony Grappo and Tony Alonge, who brings restaurant expertise from Florida, will operate the new Las Vegas Metro Diners as joint venture partners. Each Metro Diner opening will create 80 jobs.

Metro Diner will host a special preopening charity event Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 to benefit the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Habitat for Humanity. Guests have the opportunity to donate, get a sneak peek at the new eatery and sample from its menu. Reservations can be made for both days by calling (702) 970-3281.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to partner with Metro Diner for their Charity Event,” said Jackie Valdera, acting executive director at Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas. “With the donations received from this event, it will help Habitat continue the mission in providing low-income families in need with decent and affordable housing.”

When it opens March 14, the Tropicana Avenue Metro Diner will operate 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

ABOUT METRO DINER

Metro Diner has 22 restaurants and has aggressive expansion plans along the U.S. East Coast and in the Midwest. To learn more about Metro Diner, visit www.metrodiner.com, like Metro Diner on Facebook and follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.